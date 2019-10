The event is sponsored by Women's March Pennsylvania.

A statewide women's rights organization will hold a march and rally calling for the impeachment of President Donald Trump on Sunday in downtown Erie.

The rally and march will be held from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at Perry Square.

It will be hosted by Women's March Pennsylvania, a chapter of the Women's March Network, which calls for women to have parity and equality at all levels of leadership in society.