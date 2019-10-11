Lorraine Hohl, Greencastle's assistant borough manager since January, was named borough manager at Monday's council meeting.

She replaces Eden Ratliff, who held the post for nearly three years before leaving Sept. 20 to become manager of Kennett Township.

Council voted unanimously to name Hohl to the $65,000-a-year position.

Hohl joined the borough as human resources and finance manager in June 2017.

Hohl is the daughter of Justin and Felicia Hollingshead and Tony and Justina Armstrong. She and her husband, Joshua, are both 2013 graduates of Greencastle-Antrim High School.

She earned a bachelor's degree in history with a minor in political studies and a concentration in general business studies from Eastern Mennonite University, graduating magna cum laude in 2017.

She got her first taste of local government while still in high school as the student representative to the Antrim Township Board of Supervisors.

She said township supervisors and management "took their time throughout meetings to explain to me everything from how the process worked, concepts and details. It was my first stepping stone. From there, I volunteered with campaigning; I sat on the student body government in college; I interned and worked for (state Rep.) Paul Schemel; I also interned for the United States Department of Agriculture: Rural Development. It’s unique to have experience with all three levels of government."

Hohl said she has enjoyed the challenge of learning new concepts and new ideas every day while working at the borough.

"There is not a day that goes by that I do not learn something from either the public, council or staff," Hohl said. "Speaking of the staff, I am extremely grateful to be surrounded and supported by a staff who sincerely wants Greencastle to be an enjoyable place to live, work and visit."

The biggest challenge at this point is stormwater management. The borough recently established a stormwater utility and enacted a stormwater management fee, in part to meet Chesapeake Bay cleanup and (municipal separate storm sewer system) permit requirements.

"The impact it has financially on our citizens is tremendous," according to Hohl. "Our council and staff must navigate the challenges imposed by the MS4 program while also trying to be sensitive to the community’s frustration."

She said the borough code is also important.

"It keeps our town operating smoothly, while also preserving its charm," Hohl said.

Hohl also was instrumental in starting the Greencastle Farmers Market in August. Held the last Thursday evening of the month, it drew an estimated 600 people in September. The final farmers market of the season will be held on Thursday, Oct. 31, from 4 to 7 p.m. on the North Carlisle Street parking lot of The Life Center.

At the end of the meeting, Hohl addressed council and those in the audience concerning her mission statement:

"My mission while borough manager is to lead with devout love. Before you roll your eyes, let me tell you what that looks like.

"It's a devotion showing others you are unshakable, committed and determined for success. Every day it's showing humility, not afraid to ask forgiveness when wrong. It's recognizing when to ask questions and ask for help. The kind of love that shows grace and compassion for others because we don't always know what is causing the pain or hurt or the irritation. It's the type of love that isn't afraid to be told different because that's great, it's a chance to learn. I'm talking about the type of love that will insert itself into chaos in order to provide a glimpse of calmness.

"I'm talking about the type of love that may cause uneasiness because I have to do what's best for the entire organization. It pushes others to be their best self regardless if they recognize it or not. Devout love protects, enables, listens and responds when needed. It's the type of love that will respect you without asking for it in return every day. I'm talking about the type of devout love that will explode with excitement when we do immeasurable things as a team. I'm talking about leading with a heart that expects more for this community because I believe we can do far better ... I thank you for this opportunity to allow me to be a mission-driven manager within the town I so reverently love."