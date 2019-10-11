Most schools have additional surveillance cameras and more secure entrances and windows.

The Erie Catholic School System tightened security at five of its six schools this summer.

New surveillance cameras, entrance access systems and safety film have been installed at St. Luke School, Our Lady of Peace School, St. Jude School, St. George School and Blessed Sacrament School.

Cameras monitor activity inside and outside most of the buildings, said Damon Finazzo, president of the Erie Catholic School System.

"That's our goal for all of our schools as we continue to grow our fleet of cameras," Finazzo said.

Additional cameras will be installed as funding permits, he said.

Security film that can slow an intruder's entry has been installed on glass doors and some windows at each school.

"There are windows that are more accessible than others, and we've tried to prioritize to put film where we feel someone might have too-easy access," Finazzo said. "We'll continue to look at all of our schools to see where we can use more security film as we go forward."

Security film makes glass more shatter-resistant, providing time for students and staff to react to an intrusion.

School entrances now are controlled by card readers. Authorized staff swipe cards to get into the buildings.

Most of the improvements have been completed, Finazzo said, although construction is still underway at St. George School.

"We did a significant amount of construction inside the school to limit access to the building," Finazzo said. "Most of the work is done, but there's some electrical work remaining."

Similar security improvements were completed at the sixth school in the Erie Catholic School System, St. James School, last year. Also at St. James, the lobby and office entrance were reconfigured, and a new buzzer access system was installed.

Security improvements will be ongoing at all of the schools, Finazzo said.

"The reality is that when needs change, we have to adapt to them," he said. "We are committed to keeping our schools safe, and we will keep looking for grants and donor support and will continue setting money aside in our budget" to fund additional improvements.

Improvements made this year cost "thousands of dollars," Finazzo said.

Blessed Sacrament School is at 2510 Greengarden Road, St. Luke School is at 425 E. 38th St. and St. James School is at 2602 Buffalo Road, all in Erie.

Our Lady of Peace School is at 2401 W. 38th St., St. George School is at 1612 Bryant St. and St. Jude School is at 606 Lowell Ave., all in Millcreek Township.

