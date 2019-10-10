A seven-year tradition in the Greencastle-Antrim community was run for the the last time in 2019.

Organizers have announced the cancellation of the Greencastle Pub Run for 2020.

"Our board has never been one to take on anything that we can’t do fully the 'right' way. Unfortunately, our priorities shift as life moves and changes," says a post on Pub Run Facebook page.

The Pub Run had a very small board of directors, some members have stepped down and others are pulled in different directions, according to Vernon McCauley, who helped found the Pub Run in 2013.

"If we were going to do it, was wanted to do it right," McCauley said, explaining it was an emotional decision to end the annual April event. "We really had a good run — no pun intended."

The first three years, the Pub Run was a 13.1-mile half-marathon between Flannery's Tavern in Mercersburg to John Allison Public House in Greencastle. It benefited Fix JB Sports and G-A MAAX athletic facilities improvements in theTuscarora and Greencastle-Antrim school districts, McCauley explained.

The Pub Run was shortened to a 5K and a 10K in the Greencastle area after that, benefiting the Greencastle-Antrim Education Foundation and running programs in Greencastle and coinciding the the Craft Beer and Wine Festival.

"We again want to thank every one of you who has supported us year after year — whether that be through sponsorships, running participation, course support, event volunteers, advertisers or broadcasters," says the Facebook post. "We have been and are truly grateful to put on an event like the Pub Run in the best small town in America. Cheers to many great years! Pub Run, over and out."