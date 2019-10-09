He is accused of stabbing another man multiple times on Sunday morning.

An Erie man accused by city police of trying to kill another man when he stabbed him multiple times in the parking lot of an eastside tavern was jailed on attempted homicide and other charges following his apprehension at an eastside residence on Wednesday morning.

Members of the U.S. Marshals Western Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force took 27-year-old Lamont C. Snider into custody at a residence in the 600 block of East Ninth Street on Wednesday at about 6:30 a.m. on an arrest warrant issued by city police on Monday. Snider was wanted on charges of criminal attempt at homicide, aggravated assault, possessing an instrument of crime and simple assault in a stabbing that was reported in the 2800 block of Old French Road on Sunday at about 2:35 a.m.

Police accuse Snider of stabbing the 30-year-old victim numerous times in the arms, abdomen and back in the parking lot of Scooters, 2802 Old French Road.

The victim remained hospitalized on Wednesday. He told police during an interview late Sunday morning that Snider confronted him, a fight started and Snider stabbed him before leaving in a sport-utility vehicle. Investigators obtained surveillance video that showed Snider inside the tavern and attempting to fight the victim while they were inside, Erie police Detective Sgt. Craig Stoker wrote in the affidavit of probable cause filed with Snider's criminal complaint.

The victim identified Snider as the person who stabbed him when investigators showed him a photo lineup, according to the affidavit.

Snider was placed in the Erie County Prison on $50,000 bond following his arraignment by Erie 6th Ward District Judge Timothy Beveridge late Wednesday morning.

Tim Hahn can be reached at 870-1731 or by email. Follow him on Twitter at www.twitter.com/ETNhahn.