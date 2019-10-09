U.S. Congressman Dr. John Joyce joined members and guests of the Greencastle-Antrim Chamber

of Commerce for its 64th annual banquet sponsored by 1st Ed Credit Union held on Oct. 3 at Green Grove Gardens.

At the banquet, two Greencastle residents and one group were honored for their exceptional contributions to the Greencastle-Antrim community.

Dirk Mowen of Ganoe Paving Inc. received the 2019 James P. Oliver Award recognizing him as an honored business associate who, through his business practices, has displayed an outstanding personal commitment and service to the community. Noted for his generosity, most recently in the repainting of the town clock tower, paving the Besore Library parking lot extension and contributing work at Ebbert Spring Archaeological Preserve and Historical Park, Mowen along with his wife Jenna have owned Ganoe Paving since 2014.

John Flannery, owner of the John Allison Public House and contender for Franklin County commissioner, was recognized as the 2019 Chamber Champ for his dedication, achievement and association within the Greencastle-Antrim Chamber. A chamber board member and committee chair for the chamber’s annual Craft Beer & Wine Fest, Flannery was honored for his consistent support, leadership and volunteerism beyond normal expectations. His regular donation of percentages of restaurant sales to community groups and good causes in the Greencastle-Antrim area was especially noted.

The final award, the 2019 Community Champ, was given to the Rescue Hose Co. fire police. Members were acknowledged for their dedication and achievement in volunteering within the community. Led by Paul Leister, the fire police consistently extend community support beyond their personal and professional responsibilities.

For more information about the chamber call 717-597-4610 or visit:

www.greencastlepachamber.org