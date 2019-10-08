A golf outing next week at Greencastle Golf Club will raise funds for a recycling and home-building mission thousands of miles away.

The common denominator is Ron Powers, who owns the golf course and Fireside Pub with his wife, Beth, and who also is the founder of the non-profit Resurrection Recycling and its project Recycle Belize.

The four-man scramble on Friday, Oct. 18, is being held to generate money to ship equipment to Belize and to raise awareness about the self-sustaining mission.

On a mission

Powers has been on eight missions trips to build homes in Belize with the Lifehouse Church in Hagerstown. Beth Powers also has been on several house-building projects in Belize, as have their children Ben, 27, golf pro at Greencastle Golf Club; Lauren, 24, marketing director for a start-up parking app; and Annie, 22, and Sam, 20, students at Robert Morris University.

"I'm not an evangelist, but I feel I have been extremely blessed," Powers said. "To do nothing would be like saying all those blessings are worth nothing. It doesn't matter where you do it, just do it. I want my children to see that you gotta give something back."

There is a need for better housing in Belize. While most Americans visiting there see the resorts and beautiful beaches, people live in shacks and sleep on the ground in the Valley Community where they visit, and stay in an orphanage founded by Bob Eberly of Greencastle.

"If you could see how people live and thrive without complaining," Powers said, explaining they are so appreciative for housing.

The volunteers do hold Bible study and go to the local church on Sundays, but Powers said he is not a preacher or an evangelist.

"They see who I am by what I do," he said.

Powers said it always bothered him that people going on missions trips had to raise a lot of money in advance and thought there had to be a better way.

One day, he had an epiphany in the shower to start a recycling center in Belize, where there is a ton of metal, including old cars, just laying around.

Forget the fact that he did not know anything about the nuts and bolts of metal recycling. The puzzle pieces have come together and, although he still doesn't know a lot about metal recycling, "I gotta follow that path," he says in a video that can be found at:

www.recyclebelize.com

The idea is for Belizeans to help themselves while collecting and separating metal, which will be processed and shipped elsewhere, possibly Honduras, for further recycling

Powers hopes to have five to 10 people working at the recycling center, a boon in a place where there is not a lot of work except picking oranges. Younger boys and girls will learn skills while working in the office, building houses and sorting metal. They will be creating money to purchase materials and pay for supplies so the costs for missionaries to participate goes down.

Many miracles have gotten Recycle Belize to this point, Beth Powers said.

Lots of local folks and businesses with experience in recycling and non-profits have helped with expertise and equipment.

Once the equipment has been shipped and is in place, Ron Powers said, "We'll get it going within a year."

"It's exciting it will be self-sustaining when it is up and running," Beth Powers added.

The tournament

The golf tournament will begin with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. after lunch at noon.

The cost is $100 per player , which includes greens fees and carts, a Belize-inspired meal, watermelon juice bar, Belizean-made tee gift, range balls and Powers ball package and a raffle ticket. The grand prize is an all-expenses paid missions trip to Belize.

Various levels of sponsorship are available and volunteers are needed to help with the outing.

For more information on the tournament or Recycle Belize, call Ron Powers at 717-494-6442 or email:

recyclebelize@gmail.com