The Ellwood City Area Public Library offers a variety of weekly activities. Information is available by calling the library at 724-758-6458.

Activities taking place this week include:

TUESDAY

10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. — Family Laptime, interactive, family event designed for babies from six months to preschoolers. Features stories, songs, games. Registration requested.

WEDNESDAY

10 a.m. — Coloring for Adults, free weekly program designed to reduce the stresses of everyday life.

3 p.m. — Creative Writing Workshop group for students in seventh grade and up, meets twice each month to share their work and discuss writing tips and techniques.

6:30 p.m. — Evening Book Group for Adults will discuss the book “Before We Were Yours” by Lisa Wingate.

THURSDAY

10 a.m. — Preschool Storytime for children ages 3 to 5 features stories, songs, games and finger plays. Children must be potty-trained. Registration requested.

3 p.m. — Hooked on Books Group will discuss “Rooftoppers” by Katherine Rundell.

6 p.m. — Adult Knitting Group meets weekly to work on individual projects. New members welcome.

SATURDAY

10 a.m. — “Silly Science and Lego Day,” features fun and silly science experiments, robotics and Lego building. Designed for children in kindergarten through sixth grade. Registration not required.

Noon – 20-Something Book Group will discuss “The Wonder of All Things” by Jason Mott.

SAVE THE DATE

Library Literary Luncheon at noon Nov. 2 at the Connoquenessing Country Club. Features full luncheon, prizes and gift basket raffle. Limited number of tickets; call library for information. Doors open at 10:30 a.m.

Build-a-Bear-type workshop at 11 a.m. Nov. 16. Designed for pre-school through early elementary-aged children. Registration deadline is Oct. 19; call for details.

Sign up for the library’s monthly free E-Newsletter to keep up with all programs and activities taking place.

MEMORIALS

The following are memorial contributions received by the library during the month of September.Memorials are published on a weekly basis in this column and represent a portion of the contributions received.

In memory of Ted B. Householder from Vicki Lucarelli, Dom and Tillie Santo.

In memory of Esther Kunkle from Ellwood City Chapter 212, O.E.S.

In memory of Robert “Robbie” L. Pitrelli from Debbie Wiley.

In memory of Saundra Leann Ringle from Ellwood City Chapter 212, O.E.S., Samuel Teolis Funeral Home Inc.

In memory of Mary Jane Russo from Samuel Teolis Funeral Home Inc.

In memory of David L. Shaw from Samuel Teolis Funeral Home Inc.

In memory of Denise (DeTullio) Thompson from Samuel Teolis Funeral Home Inc.

In memory of Timothy J. VanKirk from Samuel Teolis Funeral Home Inc.