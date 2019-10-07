Local court actions the week of Sept. 30.

• Marqeil M. Moore, 19, was ordered to serve three to six years in state prison for illegally possessing a gun at a Broad Street convenience store in May.

Erie County Judge Daniel Brabender issued the sentence on Monday. Moore previously pleaded guilty to a third-degree felony count of carrying a firearm without a license.

Erie police charged that Moore possessed a .380-caliber handgun at the 17 Xpress store at 2036 Broad St. on May 11. Police responded to the store after Moore became involved in a disturbance outside the store, according to the criminal complaint.

A store clerk observed Moore hiding the gun on a shelf in the store to conceal it from police, according to the complaint.

Moore received credit for about four months he served at the Erie County Prison while he was being held on $50,000 bail.

• Erie resident Tyrone A. Morrow II, 28, received three years and nine months to eight years in state prison at his sentencing Tuesday for illegally possessing three firearms and dealing cocaine at a residence in the 500 block of East 12th Street.

Morrow must also serve 200 hours of community service under the sentence from Erie County Judge John J. Mead.

Morrow pleaded guilty in August to a second-degree felony count of person not to possess a firearm and an ungraded felony count of possession with intent to deliver 32 grams of cocaine.

Erie police charged that they found the three handguns, one of which had been reported stolen in Erie in 2015, in a small safe at Morrow's residence. Police also found suspected cocaine, heroin and marijuana at the residence, according to the criminal complaint.

• An Erie man accused of committing two armed robberies less than 30 minutes apart on Sept. 18 waived the criminal charges filed against him in both cases to court at his preliminary hearings on Wednesday and Thursday.

Hector L. Pizarro-Rosa, 42, waived to court charges including felony counts of robbery and carrying a firearm without a license in both cases. He remains in the Erie County Prison on $100,000 in bonds.

Erie police accuse Pizarro-Rosa of using a gun to rob a Pepsi delivery driver of his wallet during an encounter outside of the Kwik Fill at 3620 Peach St. and using the weapon to steal cash from the Manus A-Plus at 26 E. 12th St.

• South Carolina resident Joseph Sherlock, 30, pleaded guilty in district court recently to a third-degree misdemeanor count of theft by deception in each of two criminal cases filed by the Pennsylvania State Police in December. Felony counts of deceptive business practices, theft by deception and receiving stolen property were withdrawn in one of the cases and misdemeanor counts of those charges were withdrawn in the second case.

North East District Judge Scott Hammer fined Sherlock $300 in each of the cases. Sherlock has paid restitution to the victims, Hammer said.

State police accused Sherlock of collecting a downpayment to paint a business and two airport hangers on July 25, 2018, but failing to do the work; and collecting a downpayment to paint a barn on Aug. 8, 2018, but failing to complete the work.

• Erie resident Taevyun L. Miller, 18, waived several charges to court on Friday in an Erie police investigation into a pursuit in a stolen vehicle from Sept. 30.

Miller waived third-degree felony counts of fleeing police and receiving stolen property, one misdemeanor count of recklessly endangering and one summary count of failing to stop at a stop sign under an agreement that led to the withdrawal of 46 other charges he faced in the case.

Erie police accuse Miller of fleeing from officers who spotted him driving a Jeep Wrangler later determined to have been stolen.