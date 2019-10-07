The jury in the federal hate-crimes trial of former Bordentown Township Police Chief Frank Nucera Jr. indicated Monday they are deadlocked. After the judge asked them to continue deliberating, the panel asked for two trial transcripts.

CAMDEN — The federal jury deliberating the fate of the former longtime chief of the Bordentown Township Police Department, who was captured on recordings using racist language and making threats against minorities, and was accused of assaulting a young black man, indicated Monday morning they were deadlocked.

U.S. District Judge Robert Kugler asked the panel of seven women and five men to give it one more try to determine if they can reach a unanimous verdict in in the hate crimes trial of Frank Nucera Jr., of Bordentown Township.

The jury would later request the transcripts of the testimony from current Bordentown Township Police Chief Brian Pesce and township Patrolman Anthony Nagle.

By 5:15 p.m., the judge sent the jury home for the day and ordered them to continue their deliberations Tuesday morning. He indicated that he had no further word on where the jurors were with the deadlock.

The jury began deliberations late Wednesday afternoon after hearing testimony and arguments over seven days. So far, the jurors have deliberated for nearly 24 hours.

Kugler could declare a mistrial if the jury cannot come to a unanimous decision.

Nucera is believed to be the first chief in over a decade to be tried on a federal hate crime.

Nucera, who once earned $150,000 as the chief and township administrator, was charged with hate-crime assault, deprivation of civil rights and lying to the FBI in connection with a 2016 incident at the former Ramada Inn off Route 206. He was accused of slamming the head of a handcuffed, 18-year-old Timothy Stroye into the metal door jamb at the top of a hotel stairwell.

Stroye is black and federal prosecutors said the assault was motivated by Nucera’s intense “racial animus.” The government asked jurors to consider a series of secretly recorded conversations of the chief to prove its case. The defense has told jurors Nucera never touched the teen, and if there was no assault, there was no crime.

Pesce was the first witness called in the trial, and was responsible for putting together a document outlining grievances against the chief that was sent to the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office and the Bordentown Township Committee.

Pesce testified that in the document were complaints he had against Nucera, including allegations of mismanagement of the police department, the mismanagement of overtime pay, instances where Nucera retaliated against officers for getting into arguments with the chief and one instance where Nucera directed him to issue a subpoena over a negative comment made about the chief in the comment section of a local news site.

Nagle was one of the officers to respond to the Ramada Inn the night of the alleged assault. He testified he did not witness Nucera strike Stroye.

Nucera, if convicted, faces 20 years in federal prison and the permanent loss of his six-figure pension.

On Friday, before breaking for the day, the jury asked for a clarification of the definition of reasonable doubt.

Kugler recharged the jurors on what they were told at the start of deliberations.

Jurors also asked Friday to see the transcript from the testimony Sgt. Nathan Roohr.

Over the course of the two-week trial, jurors heard audio from a handful of the 81 recordings Roohr made of conversations he had with Nucera and other officers, including a conversation shortly after Stroye’s arrest.

“I’m (expletive) tired of them man. I’ll tell you what, it’s gonna get to the point where I can shoot one of these (racial slur),” Nucera was heard saying after the arrest.

Roohr, a K-9 dog handler for Bordentown Township police, began secretly recording Nucera about a year before the assault after he allegedly heard the former chief say, “These (racial slur) are like ISIS; they have no value. They should line them all up and mow ’em down. I’d like to be on the firing squad, I could do it.”

Roohr made a note of it at the time, and would eventually read it to the jury during the trial.

Defense attorney Rocco Cipparone, while acknowledging that Nucera’s racist language was “ugly, embarrassing and offensive,” argued that the words did not prove Nucera assaulted Stroye. He also said the officers who testified case were all part of a conspiracy to remove a police chief who was tight with overtime, a stickler for the rules and someone who held is officers to a very high standard.

Nucera did not take the stand at trial, but jurors heard his interview with the FBI where he denied the incident with Stroye, who also did not testify.