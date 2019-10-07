What do you value in your life?

That seemingly simple question follows a wish that Beaver County native Ashley Kuzma offers for all.

"My wish for you is to stop letting insignificant situations stress you out," she wrote. "Do what is important to you. Relax and enjoy the company of those around you. What do you value in your life?

"In the end, that's what matters."

Wise words from a 32-year-old teacher at McDowell Intermediate High School. They appear in her obituary, which Kuzma wrote before her Sept. 22 death and was published Thursday in the Erie Times-News.

Kuzma, whose battle with laryngeal cancer gained regional and worldwide attention as she won a cruise for teachers who demonstrate a passion for learning, died after a two-year battle with the disease at the Cleveland Clinic.

"One positive outcome from having recurrent cancer was that it taught me to let go of the insignificant things and to just enjoy the people and places," Kuzma wrote. "After three recurrences, my body finally had enough, and I passed away ...."

Kuzma grew up in Conway and attended Freedom Area High School, where she graduated in 2005. She earned her bachelor's degree in history and political science from the University of Pittsburgh, where she was a member of the Kappa Delta sorority. She earned her teaching certificate and master of education degree from Edinboro University of Pennsylvania. After teaching in Lancaster County for a few years, she returned to Erie, where her family had relocated after she graduated from high school. She moved to Erie to "plant my roots" and became a gifted support teacher at McDowell.

Kuzma began suffering from a chronic throat problem that made her voice progressively more hoarse. An ear, nose and throat specialist in Erie discovered growths on Kuzma’s vocal cords. A biopsy was performed in June 2017 and the growths were malignant. She underwent 29 radiation treatments at UPMC Shadyside in Pittsburgh. The tumors went away but returned in February 2018.

She underwent a partial laryngectomy in March 2018 and was able to return to MIHS for the final day of school in June despite still using a feeding tube. But a scan done in August 2018 showed cancer had returned and that it was mucoepidermoid carcinoma, a cancer of the salivary glands.

"That's when I knew I needed the total laryngectomy," Kuzma said in April. "I had it done in September (2018) at the Cleveland Clinic, along with 30 radiation and five chemotherapy treatments."

Despite losing her vocal cords, Kuzma was determined to continue teaching. She returned to MIHS in mid-January and was able to speak softly by pressing against the prosthesis that covered the permanent opening in her neck from her surgery.

One of Kuzma's friends entered her in a contest sponsored by Norwegian Cruise Line that offered free cruises for 30 teachers who demonstrate a passion for spreading the joy of learning. Kuzma was one of the teachers who received the most online votes and won a seven-day cruise.

Unfortunately, her cancer had returned in March and treatment options were limited, she said.

"After I found out my cancer was back for the fourth time, I went to Mexico and saw Chichen Itza (a complex of Mayan ruins)," Kuzma wrote in her obituary. "I am extremely grateful for the life that I lived. I was fortunate to have a loving family, supportive friends, a stable and meaningful job, and a house to call my own."

Kuzma's obituary opens with the poignant statement: "When you have recurrent laryngeal cancer that just won't take no for an answer, you have a lot of time to think about death." Then follows with the sentence that reflects her wit and sense of humor: "The good thing is I no longer have to worry about saving for retirement, paying off student loans, or trying not to get skin cancer???"

Her story captivated the nation as her self-composed obituary has gone viral. For this fan of "Grey's Anatomy" and the original "Will & Grace," she wrote about the things she enjoyed (reading, cuddling her cats, relaxing on her dad's boat) and appreciated (a good sunset). She enjoyed traveling with family to the Grand Canyon and the Outer Banks, as well as her semester abroad in London in which she was able to visit Paris, Krakow, Milan, Venice, Florence and Rome.

She is survived by her parents, John William Kuzma and Vicky Lynn Barron Kuzma of Fairview, Pa.; her sister, Kristen Marie Kuzma of Clinton; her maternal grandmother, Verda Ann Durst Barron of New Brighton; and of course, her cats, Archie and Stella.

Kuzma, who believed viewings were "too sad for everyone," asked that her family host a celebration of life, which they did Sunday at the Perry Hi-Way Hose Co.

David Bruce is a reporter at the Erie Times-News. He can be reached at 870-1736 or by email. Follow him on Twitter at www.twitter.com/ETNbruce. Lisa Micco, executive editor at The Times, contributed to this report.

