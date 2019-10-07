Democrat Tony Amadio is seeking his fourth term on the Beaver County board of commissioners.

Tony Amadio has seen both sides of the coin.

For eight years, Amadio led the Beaver County board of commissioners as its chairman, serving with a Democratic majority. But four years ago, the tables turned and he became the minority commissioner – in theory, the dissenting voice on the board of three.

But that changed in March 2017, when Amadio stunned everyone in the courthouse by making a motion to fire the financial administrator and make Commissioner Daniel Camp the youngest county chairman in the state. He marks that moment as the defining moment of his third term.

“I changed the course of Beaver County government in the middle of this term. I didn’t tell my wife, my campaign manager,” said Amadio, 68, of Center Township. “We work together now as well as we possibly can. The whole purpose is good government, and that’s what I’ve always tried to do.”

Amadio touts his work during the past decade to help bring Shell Chemicals' ethane cracker plant to the county, as well as downsizing county government. When he took office in 2008, the county paid nearly 1,600 employees; now, that number is a little more than 900, he said, due in part to the sale of the Friendship Ridge nursing home.

"We downsized government; that's a proud accomplishment of mine," Amadio said. "We achieved saving those people's jobs, and their salaries were almost as good. The jobs are still there, and the people are still working."

Jobs are important to Amadio, and so is making sure the right people are filling them. He noted that he doesn't like to micromanage the courthouse and prefers to let department heads trained in their areas of expertise make recommendations.

But that isn't the case when it comes to past projects about county finances. Three years later, Amadio maintains that the county’s finances were never as bad as Controller David Rossi and former financial administrator Ricardo Luckow said, noting that he was told the deficit grew from $250,000 to $17 million in a short time.

“I maintained from the very beginning,” Amadio said, “it’s mathematically impossible for that to occur in that short a time.”

Amadio is critical of the current board’s actions during the past four years.

“We haven’t accomplished a whole lot, except fight over imaginary deficits,” Amadio said.

The board’s inexperience put the county back. He noted the exodus of department heads and long-time employees that happened when the board offered buyouts to all employees in 2016.

“Had they asked me, I would have said to do that selectively,” Amadio said. “They had a carte blache buyout, and it was a brain drain for the county.”

But for the past 18 months, Amadio has paired up with Camp, who is also his neighbor. He said Camp has “come around,” and the two have gotten the county on the right track.

“We have to do what our citizens tell us to do,” Amadio said. “Sometimes we have to agree to disagree.”

One of those is creating a county land bank, a program that would help further development in the county. In a different world, that project might have been undertaken during this term, but Amadio said talks have been just that.

Amadio has twice voted for a tax increase in his 11 years as a commissioner and is hopeful that a combination of strategies will help offset the potential $10 million cost of a court-mandated reassessment.

“We’re probably going to have to do a bond issue,” Amadio said. “But we have to see how much we have in reserves.”