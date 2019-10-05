Crowd encouraged to wear yellow, gold for first home football game on Oct. 12, when Veterans Stadium will be rededicated.

Penn State is known for its "White Out" at home football games.

Erie High wants to be known for its "Gold Rush."

The Erie School District is asking students, staff and community members to don gold- or yellow-colored T-shirts — after the Erie High Royals' colors of purple and gold — for the football team's first home game of the season on Oct. 12 at the newly renovated Erie Veterans Memorial Stadium, which also will be rededicated that night.

Available for purchase at the game will be Erie High's new Gold Rush T-shirts and Gold Rush rally towels, the Erie School District said. The Gold Rush shirts and towels, which students and staff could purchase in advance of the game, are meant to create an experience like the White Out at Penn State home football games, where the students all wear white, said Donny Orlando, the new principal at Erie High.

"We were looking for ways to create school spirit and some new traditions," Orlando said of the 2,270-student Erie High, created in 2017 through the merger of East and Strong Vincent high schools and Central Career & Technical School.

He said he met with Erie High students, and they suggested something similar to the Penn State White Out.

"The idea stuck and the kids kind of ran with that," Orlando said.

The Royals game will follow a larger event at the stadium on Oct. 12 — the arena's rededication.

The Erie High School marching band, a prominent local military veteran and the new mascot for the Erie High Royals will help celebrate the reopening.

Called "A Royal Rededication," the event starts at 6 p.m., in advance of the 7 p.m. kickoff for the football game between the Royals and St. Joseph's Collegiate Institute, of Buffalo. The game also marks Erie High's homecoming, the football team's senior night and the team's first game on the stadium's newly installed turf.

The rededication caps the completion of the Erie School District's $2.6 million renovation of the 10,000-seat Veterans Memorial Stadium, which opened at 26th and State streets in 1924 and was dedicated to honor military veterans of World War I. The stadium renovations, including the new turf, repairs to the concrete and press box as well the painting of the walls, are part of the Erie School District's overall $80.8 million project to repair its buildings.

The rededication, the Erie School District said, will also include the unveiling of a new plaque marking the event. Offering remarks will be retired Erie County Judge Michael E. Dunlavey, a retired two-star general in the U.S. Army Reserve and veteran of the Vietnam War, the school district said. It said the Erie High marching band will perform and JROTC cadets will present the colors. The district will introduce the new mascot for the Royals.

The Erie School District will provide buses to the stadium on Oct. 12 for families with students in the district. The buses are scheduled to leave at 5:30 p.m. from East, Strong Vincent and Wilson middle schools and Grover Cleveland Elementary School, the district said. It asked bus riders to make reservations by calling 874-6035.

Orlandohopes as many people as possible get off the buses and otherwise get to the game wearing yellow or gold.

"We want to look out on our side of the field and see a sea of gold as the community comes together for Erie High," he said. "That is the vision."

Ed Palattella can be reached at 870-1813 or by email. Follow him on Twitter at www.twitter.com/ETNpalattella.

