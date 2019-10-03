Events this month that benefit cancer patients, research or care include:

Oct. 5

•Allegheny Health Network Pink Out, offering walk-in mammograms for women, at Saint Vincent Breast Imaging Center, 2315 Myrtle St., Suite 295, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. For women 40 and over whose last mammogram was at least a year ago; co-pays may apply. Building is accessible only from the parking ramp at West 24th and Myrtle streets; parking will be free.

•Making Strides Against Breast Cancer 5K fundraising walk and celebration of survivors, Millcreek Mall, 5800 Peach St., Millcreek Township; check-in, 9 a.m.; walk, 10 a.m.; to lead a team, contact Michelle Ducharme, EriePAStrides@cancer.org, 866-5174. Sponsored by the American Cancer Society.

Oct. 8

Dig Pink volleyball game, Harbor Creek vs. McDowell, at Harbor Creek High School, 6375 Buffalo Road; junior varsity, 6 p.m., varsity, 7:15 p.m., with theme baskets and bake sale. Benefits Side-Out Foundation. Call 897-2100 for more details.

Oct. 19

Surviving with Style breast cancer awareness and women's expo, in memory of Sharon J. Ogden, at Vernon Place, 11277 Conneaut Lake, Road, Meadville, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free admission. With a fashion show, prizes, mammograms and vendors. RSVP at 814-333-3900.

Oct. 25

Making the Battle Beautiful, with free facials, manicures, pedicures, hairstyling and makeup for current and former breast cancer patients, at Aella Salon and Spa, 110 Eastview Ave., Meadville, 5-7 p.m. Call 814-373-3381 to schedule an appointment.

Nov. 10

Hot Cider Hustle half-marathon and 5K run, Presque Isle State Park, 8:30 a.m. Cost: 5K, $60; half-marathon, $100. Register at https://hotciderhustle.com/erie. A portion of the proceeds benefits American Cancer Society.

