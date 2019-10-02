A Lower Makefield family who had a member hit and seriously injured by a foul ball at CBP in 2008 welcomed the news.

The Phillies will further extend the protective netting at Citizens Bank Park for the 2020 season, team spokeswoman Bonnie Clark confirmed Tuesday.

How much is not known yet, she added, but the news of any extension was welcome for a Lower Makefield family who had one of their own hit and seriously injured by a line drive foul ball during a 2008 game at CBP.

"That's a good idea to protect the fans and also protect the players, who suffer when their foul balls hit people," said Tyler Babel, who suffered 15 different facial fractures in the 2008 incident but recovered to become a standout pitcher for Pennsbury High School and non-school teams. Tyler and his family have publicly advocated for extending the nets.

Now a senior at Pennsbury, Tyler has verbally committed to continue his baseball career at Division 1 Manhattan College.

"Doing it (extending the netting) all the way to the foul poles would be good," he added.

Though the Phillies have committed to further extending the netting and doing it before the start of next season, the amount of the extension is still to be determined, Clark said.

"We're not in a position to get into details of how far it will be extended," she said. "Once we're in a position to provide more details, we will."

Currently, the 12-foot high protective netting — which has been lengthened periodically over the last few years — extends a section past the dugouts on both the first and third-base sides, Clark said.

Extend it all the way to the foul poles, Tyler's father Matt Babel urged.

"That they're extending it more is progress, but if they're doing it they should go the whole way," he said. "All major league baseball teams should do that and it shouldn't be up to individual teams, it should be a mandate from MLB."

Several more fans have been hit at Citizens Bank since Tyler's ordeal. This season, which headed into the playoffs Tuesday night, spectators have been hit and injured by foul balls at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles and the White Sox Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago.

In each of those cases, they were seated along either the first or third-base lines, which are considered the highest-risk areas for fans because foul balls hit there are generally traveling the fastest.

However, during the 2018 season, a 79-year-old woman died from injuries sustained when a foul ball flew above the netting behind home plate at Dodger Stadium and struck her in the head.