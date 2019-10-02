When Farmers Insurance agent Lori Biddle-Berendt moved her office from Koppel to North Sewickley Township a few months ago, she knew the Koppel Bridge area was going to shut down as part of replacement of the old span.

What she didn't know was how empty that project would leave her office.

Biddle-Berendt is one of many businesses owners within a few miles of the normally heavily traveled bridge, which has been closed since early August for demolition, who say they are struggling.

They were even more frustrated last week to learn the Oct. 24 projected date for opening likely won't happen. PennDOT said contractors ran into an unforeseen waterline issue, so work likely will be delayed by another week or two.

Biddle-Berendt said she has gotten almost no walk-in traffic at her office along River Road since the closure, and many of her clients are reluctant to make the trip in because the journey is at least 20 minutes longer for them due to the detours.

"I'm glad this is getting done," she said in reference to the need for a new bridge, "but they really need to get done."

Cindy Wilson, kitchen manager at B&B MiniMart, also on River Road, estimated the convenience store is down to about a quarter of its regular business. She said the only thing really still bringing customers in is the fish dinner on Fridays.

"We are taking a hit," Wilson said. "And there is nothing we can do about it."

Chris Santillo, owner of Chris' Wolverine Restaurant next to B&B, said most of his regular customers are still coming in, but there definitely has been an impact. He said all the workers at Koppel Steel who used to come in on their lunch break are unable to do so because of how long it would take them to travel back and forth now.

"We are looking forward to the reopening," Santillo said.

Rose Parisi of Mundo's Auto and Cycle Detail and Sales Inc., which is just off the Route 351 intersection to the bridge on the North Sewickley side, said business has slowed down, but the biggest impact has been on workers who have to spend a lot more time traveling to pick up and drop off vehicles.

"Everybody who comes in complains about it," she said.

The situation has been worsened for many travelers because contractors also are working on the Wampum Bridge, which means they often are stuck waiting to cross one of the main avenues for getting to the Ellwood City side of the Beaver River from Route 18 now.

On the Koppel side, Al's Corner Market along Route 18 hasn't been affected as much, it just gets busier later then usual, assistant manager Ashley Wiley said. She said the store might even have picked up a few new customers who might normally have driven into the Ellwood City area by the bridge.

Employee DeeDee Lynch added they have had a lot of people stopping in to ask for directions to Ellwood City.

Meanwhile, across the street at the Subway restaurant, adjustments have had to be made because of the normal traffic not being there. District manager Diane Ely said they have had to cut hours because "the business is just not there for everyone to keep the same amount of hours."

The restaurant does typically cut back its hours for winter, so Ely said they will have to review the situation once the bridge opens to see if they should resume normal hours or just stay at the winter schedule for the rest of the year.

A worker at Ann's Consignment shop on Arthur Street said the closure has been devastating for business, and they are just hanging on. "It's been terrible, utterly terrible," she said, adding that this is the worst she has seen it since she started helping out in 1989, even when there were strikes and other travails in town.

For residents Jeff and Dana Evans, who live on Fifth Avenue in Koppel just before the bend to the bridge, this has been the quietest it has been in the 40 years they have lived there, but they also find it too inconvenient to make the trip around the detour. Jeff Evans said he has not been to Ellwood City, which they usually travel to quite often, since the closure.

They touted the need for the project, however, noting the constant flooding of the old bridge was a hazard to motorists. Once the new bridge opens, the Evanses expect the traffic will return, maybe even heavier than ever.

"I'm looking forward to the end of the inconvenience, but not the noise," Dana Evans said.