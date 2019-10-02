Chiller arrived Tuesday; floor expected to be poured Friday.

A three-story crane loomed over Cherry Street at West 38th Street in Erie on Tuesday morning.

Attached was a 20,000-pound chiller that crews were installing on a pad just outside of John M. Cochran Memorial Ice Arena, 423 W. 38th St.

The crane and the chiller are sure signs that construction is on time and on track for a November opening of the ice arena, which was closed in December 2017 because of problems with its ice-making system.

"We're all excited and a little bit anxious," said Scott Mitchell, Erie Zoological Society president and CEO. "Some of these things have been a bit delayed, but our timeline is still good."

The chiller will be used to cool refrigerant that keeps the ice frozen in the arena, Mitchell said. The refrigerant, which will flow through more than 13 miles of PVC piping under the floor, is an antifreeze-type substance that's much different than the substance used previously, Mitchell said.

"We won't have the problems we were having because the pipes are much thicker and a different material. Also, it's not Freon that's flowing through them so leaks won't be a problem," he said. "It's an updated system. This floor is a 50-year floor."

Work began in April thanks to a $2 million state Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program grant. The new JMC Ice Arena includes a new ice-making system, floor and dasher boards, as well as a new entrance and outdoor patio area, part of the Erie Zoo's Wild Open Spaces 10-year capital investment project.

Renovations are in full swing. Mitchell said workers with the general contractor are still securing mesh on the floor and cement trucks will arrive Friday to pour concrete at the arena. Mitchell said around 26 loads are expected, one right after the other, to pour the floor for around 5 to 6 hours.

"It's a huge undertaking and a big deal for us," he said.

New bleachers are coming soon. New lights and a new ceiling are close to being completed and painting is underway.

"It's wonderful for us to see it all coming together," Mitchell said. "We can't wait for Erie to have its ice skating rink back."

