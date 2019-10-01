A new bill from state Rep. Todd Stephens, which would redirect state tax revenue to pay for the costs of water contamination in Bucks and Montgomery counties, passed the House by a wide margin and now heads to the Senate.

A bill authored by state Rep. Todd Stephens, R-151, of Horsham, to provide financial relief to local towns hit with firefighting chemical contamination passed out of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives last week, bringing it again to the brink of passage after a prior version was narrowly voted down in 2018.

Stephens and his allies tout the bill as the most feasible way to financially support towns such as Horsham, Warminster, and Warrington, as they spend millions of dollars on clean water costs that the military has declined to pay. The towns water was previously contaminated by toxic substances called per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), before the town’s implemented expensive fixes to remove the chemicals.

The bill would redirect some state tax revenues generated from the redevelopment of the former Naval Air Station-Joint Reserve Base Willow Grove back to towns whose water has been contaminated by firefighting foams used at the base.

Redevelopment of the 860-acre former base was previously estimated to potentially provide more than $10 million in annual tax revenues, but is on hold due to the contamination.

“I believe this is the best way to eliminate the current surcharges to ratepayers and encourage redevelopment of (Willow Grove),” Stephens said.

The bill passed in the House Sept. 25 by a 144-54 margin. Republicans voted in favor by a 92-12 margin, and Democrats by a 52-42 margin.

Stephens said the bill would allow the formation of an independent authority, which could then redirect state tax revenues stemming from the redevelopment of contaminated properties toward the local costs of dealing with the contamination.

The authority would be made up of any state senators or representatives living in the community, a representative from the town, a representative from the school district, and a representative from any redevelopment authority that exists for the area. House and Senate leadership would appoint a substitute member if no lawmakers live in the community.

Redirected taxes would include any corporate, sales, use, realty transfer, and personal income taxes generated on land located within a former military installation.

Stephens said the program would extend to parcels of land that are development restricted, such as land near runways, and up to 100 acres of undervalued commercial property near the bases. The bill is limited to bases that had been closed in the past 15 years.

For practical purposes, Stephens said a single authority centered in Horsham would be created. Then towns or water authorities, such as Warminster, Warrington, or potentially others in the area, could apply for funding. They would have to kick in some amount of funding from a coffer of their choosing, but would be eligible for a “match” of up to 500% of that amount coming from tax revenue from NAS-JRB Willow Grove and related properties.

Stephens said that most state grant programs already operate under a similar matching practice.

“It’s in essence sort of duplicating” those programs, Stephens said.

The funds could then be used to offset filtration surcharges, related costs, or hooking private wells into public systems.

Stephens’ colleagues representing Warminster and Warrington said they were on-board and helped to support the bill. A significant difference from last year, when the bill passed the state Senate but lost by nine votes in the House, was a section stipulating the state PENNVEST grant program will set aside funds for PFAS for any impacted communities across the state, regardless if contamination there was caused by the military.

PENNVEST has provided more than $18 million to the Bucks and Montgomery communities so far, and supporters of Stephens’ bill said the new language that explicitly expands PENNVEST’s authority to other parts of the state was important politically.

“We met member by member, not only to describe the severity of the situation, but how this legislation could be modeled by other areas of the state facing the PFAS issue,” state Rep. Todd Polinchok, R-144, of Chalfont, said.

Polinchok’s district includes Warminster, while that of state Rep. Meghan Schroeder, R-29, of Buckingham, includes Warrington.

“I am grateful that other members of the House recognized this was not only an issue that impacts the Southeast, but other areas of the commonwealth as well,” Schroeder said.

But the bill is not without its detractors, including several Democratic representatives with reputations as environmental stalwarts.

State Rep. Steve McCarter, D-154, of Cheltenham, voted against the bill and also presented a failed motion to delay the final vote.

In an interview, McCarter said he wanted to hold the bill until after the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection releases the first results of a statewide program testing for PFAS in drinking water, which is expected this month. He believes that PFAS will become a significant statewide issue, and isn’t confident Stephens’ bill is the right policy solution.

“The idea was to see how big is the impact that’s going to be across the state,” McCarter said, adding his reading of the bill left him with the impression most revenues will flow through Horsham. “I don’t think that’s probably the best way to deal with it.”

McCarter said word is spreading in Harrisburg that there could be expensive cleanups on the horizon for communities across the state, adding that he’s aware of 17 sites already tied to military locations. Cognizant of the millions of dollars the Bucks and Montgomery county towns have already received from state coffers, he wants the state to be deliberate in how it provides funding to communities across Pennsylvania.

“How do we deal with this and so many others?” McCarter said.

State Rep. Greg Vitali, D-166, of Delaware County, also had reservations and voted against the bill. He found it too complex and believes it’s more focused on supporting redevelopment of the base than clean drinking water. He also pointed to the fact that PENNVEST has already provided funding, including money to offset surcharge costs for at least a year for the local towns, as evidence there is already is a relief mechanism.

“It just sort of calls into question the need for this bill,” Vitali said. “I think we can do better.”

Stephens pushed back on those criticisms, saying the use of tax revenues from land development will lessen the burden on the PENNVEST program, freeing up money that can then be used in other impacted communities across the state.

Regardless, the House has had its say and the bill now moves onto the Senate. Stephens is optimistic, noting it cleared that chamber with an easy 39-10 vote last year and saying he has had “encouraging” conversations with Senate leadership. Stephens said he also worked out details of the bill with the office of Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf ahead of time.

State Sen. Maria Collett, D-12, of Lower Gwynedd, represents Warminster, Warrington, and Horsham in the upper chamber. In an emailed statement, Collett mainly highlighted the fact that Stephens’ bill was able to win statewide support for a PFAS policy, which some in Harrisburg view as primarily a pet project of Southeast legislators.

“The support this bill has received in the House gives me hope that the conversation is changing and that citizens, scientific experts, and lawmakers across the commonwealth are beginning to grasp the gravity and urgency of this threat,” Collett said.

Collett has strongly championed her own solution to the PFAS issue, having introduced legislation that would create state drinking water standards and hazardous material regulations for PFAS. Some legal experts say that would create a legal mechanism through which the state could force the military to clean up the chemicals or pay additional money for filtration.

She continued to promote that strategy, saying she believes Stephens' bill will not “bring any immediate relief” to the townships.

“Unless and until laws are set that will force polluters to remediate contaminated lands, Pennsylvania’s citizens, wildlife, streams and bodies of water, and economy, will continue to suffer,” Collett said.