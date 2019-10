MONACA — The borough will begin its fall leaf collection Oct. 7.

Residents are required to place leaves in biodegradable bags at the front curb line or at the nearest point along the cartway. No alley, loose leaves or leaves in plastic bags will be collected.

Biodegradable bags are available at the Monaca borough building for $2 for five bags.

After the first pickup Oct. 7, the collections will continue every Monday until Dec. 2.