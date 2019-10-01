The accident occurred around 10 a.m. inside a garage bay at Foley Inc. in the 2900 block of Galloway Road, according to Bensalem police.

A 37-year-old man was killed when he was hit by a steamroller in Bensalem on Tuesday, police said.

Police said the man, who was not identified, was working on an asphalt milling machine when he was struck by a steamroller being operated by another employee.

Bensalem EMS transported the man to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital in Philadelphia, where he died due to injuries sustained in the accident. An autopsy will be performed by the Philadelphia Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the incident.

Attempts to reach OSHA for comment were unsuccessful.

At this time, no criminal charges have been filed, police said.