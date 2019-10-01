But U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken ruled in favor of the federal government, writing in a 37-page opinion that New Jersey and three other states failed to make the case that the cap violates the constitution, even though it impacts some states and taxpayers more than others.

New Jersey residents will continue to have their federal state and local taxes deduction capped at $10,000 after a federal judge dismissed a lawsuit brought by New Jersey and three other northeast states that had challenged the limit’s constitutionality.

The deduction has traditionally been popular in New Jersey due to the state’s notoriously high property taxes and steeply rising state income tax. But was capped at $10,000 as part of the Republican tax overhaul of 2017 in order to reduce the overall loss of revenue from other tax cuts in the reform law, including a big corporate tax rate cut, reduced individual rates and a much higher standard deduction and child tax credit.

New Jersey, New York, Connecticut and Maryland had challenged the limit’s constitutionality, arguing that it amounts to “double taxation” and places an unfair burden on high-tax states.

But U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken ruled in favor of the federal government, writing in a 37-page opinion that the states failed to make the case that the cap violates the Constitution, even though it impacts some states and taxpayers more than others.

“The cap, like any federal tax provision, will affect some taxpayers more than others and, by extension, will affect some states more than others,” Oetken wrote. “But the cap, again like every other feature of the federal Tax Code, is a part of the landscape of federal law within which states make their decisions as to how they will exercise their own sovereign tax powers.

“Because the States have failed to plausibly allege that the cap, more so than any other major federal initiative, meaningfully constrains this decision-making process, this Court has no basis for concluding that the SALT cap is unconstitutionally coercive,” the judge added.

The decision was criticized by Gov. Phil Murphy, who called it a “wrongheaded conclusion” on Monday night during his appearance on News 12 for a segment of his call-in show “Ask Gov. Murphy.”

“This is a willful attempt by the Trump administration to hurt our property taxpayers,” the governor said, adding that “we’re not going to give up the fight.”

Murphy’s remarks aside, it was not immediately clear if New Jersey and the other states involved would appeal the decision.

Democrats in the state’s congressional delegation have expressed support for legislation — dubbed Stop Attacking Local Taxpayers Act of 2019 — that would restore the full SALT deduction. In order to reduce the financial impact of the change, the bill also proposes returning the top individual income tax rate to 39.6%, which was the rate before the tax overhaul reduced it to 37 percent and had it start on incomes of $500,000 for singles rather than $418,401.

Rep. Andy Kim, D-3 of Bordentown Township, is a co-sponsor of the legislation in the House and said the court’s decision elevates its importance.

"New Jersey's working families already pay too much and get too little in return. We shouldn't have to rely on the courts to repeal a big corporate tax cut giveaway from Washington Republicans to their donors,” Kim said in a statement. “I'm proud to have helped introduce a bipartisan bill that would bring back tax fairness for New Jerseyans and remove this unfair and burdensome cap."

New Jersey is also still involved in another lawsuit seeking to invalidate an Internal Revenue Service rule that blocks a state workaround to blunt the $10,000 SALT cap’s impact.

In order to get around the cap, New Jersey passed a law authorizing towns, counties and other local governments to create charitable funds that homeowners can contribute to in return for property tax credits equal to 90% of what they gave.

The funds are intended to be used to pay for government services normally funded by property taxes, and homeowners who contribute are expected to be able to write off the full amount of those contributions on their federal tax returns because the new tax law kept in place an uncapped deduction for charitable contributions.

In response, the U.S. Treasury and IRS created a new rule limiting how much taxpayers can deduct as charitable giving if they receive a state or local tax credit in return. The IRS rule doesn’t stop towns from creating charitable funds, but it does specify that the federal government would only permit taxpayers to deduct the amount they give minus whatever state or local tax credit they received.

The one exemption is if the tax credit was less than 15% of the value of the donation. In those cases, the full contribution would be considered deductible.

Murphy and other state leaders have said the IRS rule was created solely to stop New Jersey and other states from using the workaround and that the move throws out years of precedent where the IRS previously recognized charitable donations to state or municipal funds that awarded tax credits in return.

New Jersey joined New York and Connecticut in a lawsuit to invalidate the rule. That lawsuit is still active and pending in U.S. District Court in New York.