The bones were discovered by a hunter in Troy Township on Sunday.

CORRY — Authorities are investigating the discovery of human remains in a wooded area of southeastern Crawford County late Sunday afternoon.

The identity of the remains is unknown and the remains are being examined by Mercyhurst University's department of applied forensic science, Crawford County Coroner Scott Schell said Tuesday.

There is currently no indication of foul play, according to the Pennsylvania State Police in Corry.

Troopers said a hunter discovered the bones in a wooded area off Steadman Road in Troy Township, east of Townville, on Sunday at about 4:30 p.m. The remains were limited to several bones that appear to have been at the location for an extended period of time, state police reported. Schell said the bones were spread out in the area.

The investigation is ongoing pending the possible identification of the remains, according to troopers.

Sunday afternoon's discovery marks the third time this year that the remains of an unknown person were found in the Erie region. All three discoveries remain under investigation with no identification made.

The first occurred in early April when a volunteer cleanup crew found a human skull along Cascade Creek in Erie's Frontier Park and subsequent searches of the area yielded more than two dozen other bones. Some of the bones were sent to the University of North Texas Center for Human Identification in Fort Worth, Texas, where they await DNA analysis, according to Erie police.

Forensic reconstruction images of what the man might have looked like were also released in July in hopes of identifying the person.

Human remains were also discovered near railroad tracks on a state game land in Springfield Township on June 9. Authorities are awaiting the results of laboratory testing in the investigation, Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook said Tuesday afternoon.

