The harvest seems to be on schedule and it looks like the news is mostly good for Erie County's 160 or so commercial grape growers.

The Lake Erie grape crop is shaping up to be better than expected. Or at least better than most anticipated when cool, rainy weather was a daily event in early June.

"We were maybe five or six days late in bloom," said Andy Muza, a grape specialist with Erie County Cooperative Extension. "That usually indicates you are going to have a later harvest."

Instead, the harvest seems to be on schedule and it looks like the news is mostly good for Erie County's 160 or so commercial grape growers.

Fred Luke had no complaints Wednesday as he operated one of the two mechanical harvesters in his vineyards in North East Township. Working with tractor operators who were shuttling loads of grapes to a truck parked nearby, Luke was getting a head start on the season, harvesting some Concord grapes earlier than usual to be used for wine.

Luke liked what he saw from his perch inside the harvester. The crop of sweet-smelling purple grapes looked larger than usual.

The size of this year's crop should become more apparent this week as National Grape Cooperative, the grower-owned cooperative that owns Welch's, begins to harvest Concord grapes locally. Some grapes, including Niagaras, certain wine varieties and a relatively small percentage of the Concord crop already has been harvested.

"It looks good now," Muza said. "It should be a pretty good crop."

The size and the quality of the crop aren't the only variable local growers will be watching.

After reaching a modern low several years ago, grape prices appear to be staging a rebound, said Kevin Martin, an Extension educator in business management with the Lake Erie Regional Grape Program operated by Cornell and Pennsylvania State universities.

"The price looks to improve both in terms of reversing a long-term trend and certainly in the amount the price has gone up," he said.

From a low of about $130 a ton four or five years ago, Martin expects the average cash price of Concord grapes to be in the neighborhood of $240 or $250 this fall.

That might sound like a recipe for prosperity. In reality, Martin said, it will enable more growers to cover their costs of production and invest in new equipment.

"I would say the economic conditions have improved a lot," Martin said. "There are probably some efficient growers who will do pretty well this year. But 20 or 30 percent of the farmers won't feel that way. The smaller and less efficient growers, they may not even make money this year."

So what's changed to prompt prices to essentially double in the space of just a few years?

The short answer is that the glut of grape juice that once flooded the market has receded a bit.

"We have seen a pretty substantial reduction in acreage and production due to low prices since 2013, particularly in other regions, but also in ours," Martin said.

The amount of land planted to juice grapes has fallen as much as 20 percent in places such as Washington and Michigan, and by about 10 percent in the Lake Erie region that includes Pennsylvania, New York and Ohio, he said.

Data from the most recent Census of Agriculture, conducted in 2017, suggests, however, that Erie County, which grows more grapes than all other 66 Pennsylvania counties combined, actually saw an increase in grape acreage between 2012 and 2017.

According to the 2012 agricultural census, Erie County had 10,581 acres in vineyards. By 2017, that number had grown to 11,915.

The larger trend, both nationally and along the rest of the Lake Erie shoreline, had been to reduce the number of grapes in production.

Prices have fallen largely as a reaction to the declining consumption of juice.

It's not just grape juice that's getting the cold shoulder.

"It's any kind of juice that has sugar in it," Martin said.

Even though juice consumption has fallen, the amount of juice held in reserve also has declined.

That means better prices for growers like Fred Luke and Steven Wright of North East Township, both of whom were harvesting grapes this past week.

Higher prices will help. Wright said his crop is ripe and sweet after "a very beautiful summer," but it's not as large as he had hoped.

He'll know more as the harvest season, which runs into October, continues.

A good year for Wright, Luke and some other growers, combined with fair prices, could bring new people into the grape-growing business.

But Martin is convinced the trend is moving in the other direction and that growers will continue to get out of the business, consolidating their acreage into larger vineyards.

Between 2012 and 2017, the number of commercial grape growers in Pennsylvania fell from 806 to 661, according to the Census of Agriculture.

"I expect to see the consolidation of the number of growers continue unless prices are 25 percent higher than they are now," Martin said. And he's not expecting that to happen.

Jim Martin can be reached at 870-1668 or by email. Follow him on Twitter at www.twitter.com/ETNMartin.