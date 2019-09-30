Local court actions the week of Sept. 23.

• Erie resident Jacob A. Gunn, 25, received eight years of probation on Friday at his sentencing before Judge Daniel Brabender on child pornography charges. Gunn pleaded guilty in August to 17 felony counts, including distribution and possession of child pornography.

Gunn must also register as a sexual offender for 25 years.

• Austin T. Bowers, 22, was ordered on Thursday to serve a restrictive-intermediate punishment sentence for stealing four guns during a break-in at a Girard Township residence in August 2018. The one-year RIP sentence from Judge Daniel Brabender began with 85 days in the Erie County Prison, for which Bowers received credit for time served.

Bowers pleaded guilty to a first-degree felony count of conspiracy to commit burglary in August. His co-defendant in the case, Matthew J. Shaffer, 25, received nine to 18 months in prison at his sentencing in June.

• A Millcreek Township man who led police on a high-speed pursuit while DUI received a three-year restrictive-intermediate punishment sentence to begin with four months in the Erie County Prison, three months of work release and five months of electronic monitoring. Matthew J. Crays, 29, sentenced on Friday, received credit for more than three months already served in prison and was ordered to serve an additional three years of probation by Judge Daniel Brabender.

Erie police accused Crays of driving away from officers who pulled over his vehicle in the 1200 block of Greengarden Road on June 4. The pursuit reached speeds between 50 and 95 mph before a tire on Crays' vehicle blew out and the vehicle stopped at Downs Drive in Summit Township, police said.

Crays pleaded guilty in August to fleeing police, reckless endangerment and DUI.

• An Erie man accused of having a gun and suspected marijuana that officers found in an investigation into suspected gambling on a sidewalk on Aug. 30 was held for court on all charges at his preliminary hearing on Monday.

Demitrius D. Thompson, 22, faces charges including felony counts of possession of a firearm prohibited and carrying a firearm without a license. Erie police charge that Thompson had a small bag of suspected marijuana on him and threw a loaded handgun on the ground as he ran from officers in the 600 block of Wallace Street, according to information in his criminal complaint.

• Millcreek Township resident Dale L. Matha, 49, accused by township police of stealing a dump truck from a job site on Sept. 14, waived his preliminary hearing on Tuesday after prosecutors changed a second-degree felony count of theft by unlawful taking to a second-degree misdemeanor count of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Millcreek police charge that Matha, who is free on bail, took a Chevrolet C25 dump truck from a construction site in the 3000 block of West Lake Road without permission. The truck was involved in a crash on the Bayfront Parkway in Erie later in the day on Sept. 14, police reported.

• An Erie woman accused by city police of inflicting injuries on a 3-year-old boy in early June waived a misdemeanor count of simple assault to court after prosecutors withdrew felony counts of aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of children at her preliminary hearing on Thursday. Police accuse 23-year-old Lakeisha K. Crouch of injuring the boy on June 9.

• Erie resident Robert R. Ryder, 30, waived his preliminary hearing Thursday on charges including felony counts of possession with intent to deliver, receiving stolen property and possession of a firearm prohibited in a Pennsylvania State Police investigation that led to the search of a residence in the 2100 block of Robin Drive on June 18. Ryder's bond was lowered from $100,000 to 10 percent of $50,000 at the hearing.

State police investigators accuse Ryder of possessing about two ounces of suspected heroin, suspected drug paraphernalia and three guns that were found during a search of the residence. Two of the guns were reported as stolen, according to investigators.

• An Erie man charged with offenses including two felony counts of aggravated assault in an Erie police traffic stop that led to the seizure of suspected heroin on Sept. 10 waived his criminal case to court on Thursday.

William Dunkerly, 39, is accused of resisting arrest and attempting to ingest a bag of suspected heroin following a traffic stop in the 900 block of Walnut Street.