Investigators said they found suspected methamphetamine, stolen handgun in search of Wood Hills Drive residence on Friday.

An Erie man faces drug and gun charges in an investigation by state authorities that led to the search of an eastside residence on Friday.

Investigators with the Pennsylvania State Police and the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General charged 34-year-old Ronnie T. Swift after they served a search warrant on a residence in the 4100 block of Wood Hills Drive shortly after 6 a.m. Friday. Items found during the search included about 2 ounces of suspected methamphetamine, a small amount of suspected marijuana, suspected drug paraphernalia and cash. Investigators said they also found two loaded handguns, one of which was reported stolen in June 2017, according to information in Swift's criminal complaint.

Swift was arraigned Friday afternoon by Erie 6th Ward District Judge Timothy Beveridge on charges including felony counts of receiving stolen property, possession of a firearm prohibited and endangering the welfare of children. He remained in the Erie County Prison Monday on $100,000 bond.