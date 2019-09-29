As part of newly announced federal funding, researchers at Temple’s College of Public Health will study whether or not firefighting chemical contamination in Bucks and Montgomery County has led to increased cancer rates.

It’s a question that matters to tens of thousands of residents along the Bucks and Montgomery County border: Could their exposure to firefighting chemicals give them cancer?

Now, researchers at Temple University say they’ll be trying to answer it, as part of a wider study that just received federal funding on Sept. 23.

“I know this community has been very interested and concerned about their cancer risk,” said Resa Jones, chair of the epidemiology and biostatistics department in Temple’s College of Public Health. “So hopefully we’ll be able to shed more light.”

The chemicals in question are per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, which have been used for decades in a wide variety of commercial products and industrial processes. Among those products were firefighting foams used heavily by the U.S. military, including at a trio of bases here. The chemicals were eventually found to have contaminated the drinking water of approximately 80,000 people in Horsham, Warminster and Warrrington, before local water utilities implemented plans to filter them out.

There have been some analyses of cancer rates in the impacted townships, although none have been conclusive. In 2016, an analysis of state health department data by this news organization noted the rate of bladder cancer in Warminster was more than three times the national and state averages, and among the highest rates of any municipality in either county.

Later in the year, the Pennsylvania Department of Health partnered with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to release a study that looked at residents in three impacted ZIP codes. The analysis also noted elevated rates of bladder cancer across all three areas, about 18% bmore than expected, among other findings. But it stated the results were “inconclusive” and didn’t meet the CDC’s definition of a “cancer cluster,” the report said.

Following the study, this news organization reanalyzed state cancer data and published a report noting that the use of ZIP codes as opposed to township lines may have overlooked some elevated rates of cancer, because the water systems impacted by PFAS largely fell along township lines, not ZIP codes.

The health department then released a refined analysis in May 2018, which adhered to the water services areas. It noted elevated male bladder cancer rates across the three service areas and elevated female bladder cancers in the Warminster area, when compared to the rest of Bucks and Montgomery counties between 2005 and 2014.

Male kidney cancer rates in the Warrington areas and female kidney cancer rates also were elevated, as was non-Hodgkin lymphoma among males in the Warminster area. The report also noted that male childhood cancer rates were elevated.

But as with the first study, the department cautioned that such studies have limitations, and that it did not analyze other cancer risk factors such as smoking and diet. The department also said it did not observe a consistent elevation of any particular cancer across all districts during the three decades it analyzed.

Jones said Temple now aims to perform two new analyses. The first would again utilize state cancer registry data, to paint a bigger picture. It would also aim to use techniques that can build a historical reconstruction of potential exposures, dating back to the 1970s.

“By employing these techniques we’re going to be able to overcome some limitations,” that existed in past PFAS studies, Jones said.

Jones and co-researcher Robin Taylor Wilson, an associate professor of epidemiology and biostatistics, also want to launch a family cancer surveillance program. The program would track a cohort of families over time to investigate whether PFAS exposure appears to be tied to kidney and thyroid cancers, which prior studies have identified as potentially linked to the chemicals.

“Hopefully we could be able to provide them some accurate evidence, to help them in working through their health impacts,” Jones said.

But much of the work, including how long a surveillance program would run, depends on funding, Jones said. The Temple studies are tied in with a related effort by the PADOH and RTI, a consulting firm based in North Carolina, to study non-cancer health impacts for PFAS in the state.

As announced Monday, the three entities formed one of seven teams around the country selected by the CDC and U.S. Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry to receive federal funding. The CDC says each team will get $1 million over the next year to begin studies, although the Pennsylvania Department of Health said it expects the funding to total $5 million over five years.

Jones said Temple estimated it will need $1.28 million total to complete its portion of the work. An initial meeting is scheduled for next week to begin planning what can be done with the first year’s funding.

Jones said ultimately, she hopes to identify new funding sources to continue the family surveillance program for an extended period of time.

“The goal would be to pursue additional funding to continue,” Jones said.