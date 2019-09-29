He is accused of fatally stabbing the woman at a downtown Pittsburgh bus stop on Aug. 8.

An Allegheny County man is heading to trial on charges of fatally stabbing a former Erie woman and injuring another woman in an attack at a downtown Pittsburgh bus stop in early August.

James J. Wyatt, 23, of McKeesport, was held for court on charges of criminal homicide, aggravated assault and prohibited offensive weapon following his preliminary hearing in Allegheny County Court on Friday. Wyatt, who remains in the Allegheny County Jail without bond, is scheduled to return to court for his formal arraignment on Oct. 30.

Pittsburgh police charge that Wyatt fatally stabbed 61-year-old former Erie resident Janice Purdue-Dance and struck another woman, whom police did not identify, in the mouth during an attack at a bus stop in the 300 block of 6th Avenue on the late morning of Aug. 8. Purdue-Dance was taken to UPMC Mercy and was pronounced dead a half-hour later, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office.

According to information in Wyatt's criminal complaint, a Pittsburgh police officer went to the bus stop after seeing Purdue-Dance, who appeared to be passed out at the stop. The officer said he awakened Purdue-Dance, and as he stepped back and began calling medics a man later identified as Wyatt ran up from behind and struck Purdue-Dance. Wyatt then ran behind the officer and struck the other woman as she walked up to the bus shelter, according to information in the complaint.

Wyatt was taken into police custody at the bus shelter after the officer ordered him at gunpoint to drop the knife he was holding, investigators wrote in the complaint.

