The flu shot clinic will be held Oct. 12 from 9 a.m. to noon at the hospital and its Meadville and Ashtabula, Ohio, clinics.

Erie Veterans Affairs Medical Center will host free flu shot clinics in October for veterans who are eligible for VA health care.

On Oct. 12, clinics will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at the hospital at the following locations:

Erie VAMC, 135 E. 38th St.Ashtabula, Ohio, clinic, 2044 Lambros Lane, Ashtabula.Meadville clinic, 16954 Conneaut Lake Road, Meadville.

Veterans don't have to schedule a visit, they can simply show up as long as they have their VA identity card. Drive-through services will be available.

Erie VAMC will also offer a walk-in flu clinic weekdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. starting Oct. 15. The Ashtabula and Meadville clinics will offer similar clinics at the top of each hour from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, call 860-2970 or visit www.erie.va.gov/flu.