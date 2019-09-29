About 34,000 Commended Students are being recognized for this academic achievement across the nation.

EVESHAM — Seven Cherokee High School students have been named Commended Students in the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program, according to Principal Donna Charlesworth. The students include Sara Alway, Casey Bookwalter, Patricia Dzwill, Ryan Lenart, Jeremy Sher, Ozan Tekben and Isabella Witham.

Among more than 1.5 million students who entered the 2020 competition by taking the 2018 PSAT and National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test, Commended Students rank among the top 50,000 scorers. About 34,000 students in this category are being recognized for this academic achievement across the nation. The students, however, will not advance in the 2020 competition for National Merit Scholarship awards.

“Those being named Commended Students have demonstrated outstanding potential for academic success,” said a spokesperson for the National Merit Scholarship Corp.

The spokesperson described the scholars as a “valuable national resource,” which highlights the key role their schools play in their academic development and the importance of promoting educational excellence in the country.

A Letter of Commendation from the school and National Merit Scholarship Corporation will be presented by the principal to the students.