The small tree known as witch hazel is in blossom now.

The first common loons arrive now and the best place to look for them is at Presque Isle State Park. Songbird migration is winding down, but some species like blackpoll warbler, Connecticut warbler and orange-crowned warbler are among late migrants that will be passing through. Hardy butterflies still on the wing include red admiral, orange sulphur, clouded sulphur, cabbage white, American copper, question mark, eastern comma, pearl crescent, mourning cloak and least skipper. Watch for the rare butterfly stray from the south, the Ocola skipper. The small tree known as witch hazel is in blossom now.

— Jerry McWilliams