The Greencastle-Antrim School Board is expected to vote on the annual renewal of the Senior Citizen Tax Exchange Program at its Oct. 3 meeting.

In preparation Dr. Kendra Trail, superintendent, gave board members information on the 2018-19 program at the Sept. 19 work session.

The program underwent a structural change last year but the payout in reimbursement to senior citizens was very similar.

The previous system, in place for 26 years, was tied to volunteer hours by someone representing the senior citizen, as well as the actual property value for each participant.

The streamlined version has a tiered payback:

$80 for an assessed value of $30,000 or less

$100 for $30,000 to $60,000

$120 for $120,000 or more

The majority fell into the $80 category.

In comparing the two variants of the program, the numbers Trail gave the board showed rebates totaled $26,720 in 2018-19, just $14.15 more than the $26,705.85 in 2017-18.

A total of 329 taxpayers received relief in 2018-19, five less than the previous year.