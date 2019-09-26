While featuring the famous Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson, the comedic thriller isn't part of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's canon.

In "Sherlock's Last Case," the great detective Holmes has deduced a death threat is emanating from the son of his vanquished arch-nemesis, Professor Moriarty, just after their final showdown.

Holmes quickly ascertains that Simon Moriarty intends to avenge his father's death, obviously blaming Holmes. What is there for Holmes and Dr. Watson to do, but solve the mystery of how, when and where this vengeance will take place. It's elementary, of course!

Holmes is visited by Moriarty's (shockingly) alluring daughter, Liza, who implores him to meet with her brother and convince him to halt his devious plot. Liza fears Simon will otherwise follow in their father's dastardly footsteps and come to ruin in the same way.

Not part of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's canon, this play being performed at Erie's All An Act Theater was written by Charles Marowitz and won the Louis B. Mayer Award.

"This comedic thriller boasts of so many plot twists and red herrings, the audience will be fully absorbed by the exciting journey while laughing all along the way," said David Mitchell, All An Act's artistic director.

Mitchell guaranteed that audience members do not need to be Holmes aficionados to enjoy this play. It is family-friendly and all ages will enjoy the humor and the shocking developments straight through to the fabulous finale.

Even the Holmes purists will not be disappointed as he and Watson are joined by the familiar landlady, Mrs. Hudson, whose reverence for Holmes remains undiminished no matter what he demands of her. Inspector Lestrade will also be there to irritate, more than assist, Holmes.

Mitchell further explains that playwrights often like to leave complex technical challenges for those who will bring their words to the stage, without providing clues about how to bring them to life. All An Act's 29-by-18-foot stage is normally confined to two locations. In this case, the designers were challenged to build a 360-degree rotating stage. "This makes it kind of a transformer," Mitchell said.

While this is not your father's Sherlock Holmes, the impossible plot turns and comedic elements will have audiences howling like the famous, phantom hounds.

SEE IT



"Sherlock's Last Case" takes the stage Sep. 27 and 28 and Oct, 4, 5, 11, 12, 18 and 19, at 7:30 p.m., and Sept. 29 and Oct. 6, 13 and 20, at 3 p.m., at All An Act Theater, 652 W. 17th St. Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for students and those age 55-plus. For more details, call 450-8553 or 449-6554 or visit www.allanact.net.