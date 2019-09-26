About Erie County Most Wanted: The Erie Times-News each Thursday publishes information about suspects sought by the Erie County Sheriff’s Office. Since the feature began in March 2004, 1,220 suspects have been taken into police custody. Information provided to police will be kept strictly confidential.

Have information?

Call 451-7436.

STEVEN E. RILEY

Born: Dec. 23, 1967.

Description: Riley is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. He is bald with blond hair and has blue eyes.

Police say: Riley is wanted by the Erie County Sheriff's Office on a probation violation warrant.

JARVIS L. ATKINS

Born: Oct. 21, 1991.

Description: Atkins is 6 feet tall and weighs 193 pounds. He has blond hair and hazel eyes.

Police say: Atkins is wanted by the Erie County Sheriff's Office on a criminal warrant on the charge of endangering the welfare of children.

Under the U.S. criminal justice system, everyone is presumed innocent. The people featured in Erie County’s Most Wanted have not been convicted of the crimes listed above.

