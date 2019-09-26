Find more events and add your own for free at www.GoErie.com/thingstodo.

Find more events and add your own for free at www.GoErie.com/thingstodo.

Scams and fraud prevention: 1 p.m. Iroquois Avenue Library, 4212 Iroquois Ave. Alan McGill, supervisory narcotics agent of the state Office of the Attorney General, will explain how to spot frauds, including requests for charitable contributions, lottery tickets, estate planning, money orders, identity theft and more. Free. 451-7082.

Bring your own Cottingley fairies to life: 5:30 p.m. Blasco Library, 160 E. Front St. In 1917, two girls from England claimed to have photographed real live fairies dancing in a garden. Some people were convinced the photos were a prank. Others, including Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, thought they were genuine. The girls later admitted to faking the photos — all but the last one. Participants can sample fey (supernatural) snacks, make a fairy light jar and explore photography tricks and the library’s green screen to capture their own image with a fairy friend. Free. Register by calling 451-6936.

Wounded grace and the vulnerable among us: 7 p.m. Walker Recital Hall, Mercyhurst University, 501 E. 38th St. Cecilia Gonzalez-Andrieu, of Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, will discuss immigration and how the Christian tradition offers tools and explains how to work against attitudes destructive to the most vulnerable. Send questions via email to Mary Hembrow Snyder, msnyder@mercyhurst.edu.