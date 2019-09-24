With presidential impeachment gaining steam, the spotlight again turns to the Trump administration official who, according to U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb, should release a whistleblower’s complaint about the president before a House hearing on Thursday.

“We need to get a full text of the whistleblower complaint by Thursday,” Lamb, D-17, Mount Lebanon, said in a Monday statement. “We cannot allow even the possibility to exist that our president used the immense power of that office to protect his own selfish interests, rather than to protect the American people.”

Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire has refused to turn over the whistleblower complaint to Congress, triggering a showdown with House Intelligence Committee members Thursday.

According to multiple reports, Trump withheld $400 million in military aid to Ukraine a week before a July 25 phone call with Ukraine’s president.

It was during this call that Trump admitted to discussing possible 2020 Democratic challenger and former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, who has done business in Ukraine.

However, Trump has denied that he made any inappropriate promises on the call. Others have said it appears Trump might have tried to convince another country to investigate a political opponent in exchange for foreign aid.

Trump said Tuesday that he would release a transcript of his call with the Ukrainian president, but that did not quiet demands that he release the whistleblower complaint to Congress.

The Washington Post has reported that Trump repeatedly spoke about Ukraine investigating the Bidens during the call, but did not bring up military or intelligence aid.

“The safety and security of all Americans is at stake in Ukraine and anywhere that our adversaries threaten the cause of freedom,” Lamb said. “As lawmakers, we swore an oath to protect and defend the Constitution. We will get the truth.”

The whistleblower complaint was filed Aug. 12 and the Intelligence Community Inspector General Michael Atkinson eventually deemed it credible and of “urgent concern.”

That determination meant the complaint should be turned over to the House and Senate intelligence committees, but Maguire has refused to do so.