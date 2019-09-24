Visitors were not allowed on the peninsula while a helicopter was used to combat invasive plant species.

Presque Isle State Park reopened after herbicide was sprayed Tuesday morning from a helicopter onto invasive plant species.

Park officials said last week that the spraying would possibly take place Tuesday or Wednesday or both days, depending on wind and weather conditions. However, spraying was completed Tuesday morning and the park reopened at about 12:30 p.m.

Holly Best, an assistant park manager, said the spraying went well.

"The whole goal is to create a better natural habitat," she said.

The herbicide treatment targeted invasive phragmites and narrow-leaf cattails, which Best said "choke out" native plant species, reducing food and habitat for fish, birds, insects and animals. She said that phragmites inject a toxin into the soil that prohibits other plants from growing.

"It's nasty," she said.

The latest herbicide application is part of the best-management practice being used to treat invasive plant species at the Erie County peninsula and the helicopter was being used to reach areas not accessible in any other way, Best said. She said other methods that are used include people walking and using backpack sprayers and also applying herbicide to their gloves and running their hands up plants.

Best said this is the most suitable time to treat the invasive species because right now plants are taking resources to their roots for the winter and the phragmites and cattails will take the herbicide to their roots.

"It's the best time to apply it to ensure the plants will die," she said.

The herbicide attacks the cellular growth of plants but not birds, insects or animals, Best said. Presque Isle shared information on its Facebook page from Art Gover, a consultant from Pennsylvania State University working with the park on the project. He indicated that the herbicide wouldn't injure birds or insects, including monarch butterflies.

The herbicide that was used does include the ingredient glyphosate, which has been identified as a carcinogen by the World Health Organization. It also is an ingredient in Roundup, the weedkiller that some juries have determined are related to plaintiffs' cancers. But Best said what was used at Presque Isle is "a different formulation that is labeled for aquatic use, which Roundup is not. This mixture uses less than 2 percent chemicals; it's primarily water."

She said it is "low-dose" but still successful in combatting invasive plants and is a best-management practice also being used elsewhere.

Visitors were being kept off the park not because they were likely to come in contact with the herbicide but because a helicopter would be flying low over the peninsula, Best said.

The herbicide application covered about 175 acres in the park lagoons, in Niagara Pond, at Gull Point and other remote areas.

Best said the same general locations were targeted when herbicide was sprayed from a helicopter in 2012. She said that application killed off the phragmites but then the narrow-leaf cattails took off growing. This application will take care of the invasive cattails that took over and also any phragmites springing up in the vicinity.

The hope is that when the monoculture invaders are gone, native bur-reeds, sedges, rushes and bulrushes will return. Best said that will allow animals to move more freely through the areas, fish to swim through them and birds to nest in them. She said the native plant species provide food and shelter that the invasive species don't.