Authority said it won't pay city up to $500,000. City Council president wants to "see if we can disband that authority."

For more than a decade, as long as it was sending hundreds of thousands of dollars to City Hall each year, the Erie Parking Authority enjoyed a stable relationship with City Council and the Mayor's Office.

The relationship has changed over the past several weeks, after the Parking Authority board in late August said the authority will no longer provide the city with payments that amounted to $500,000 a year between 2005 and 2017.

The authority's stance has so unsettled the president of City Council, Jim Winarski, that he told the Erie Times-News on Monday that council — which years ago created the Parking Authority as a separate legal entity to operate the public parking garages and surface lots in the city — should consider getting rid of the authority and having its assets and operations, as well as its debts, revert to the city.

"I want to weigh our options and see if we can disband that authority," Winarski said.

A dissolution does not appear imminent, though City Hall is concerned about the Parking Authority's stance, based on interviews with a number of officials. The stance is a big break from past practice.

Every year between 2005 and 2017, the Parking Authority gave the city $500,000 a year to abide by a municipal services agreements between the two entities. And even after the deal expired, the authority gave the city $250,000 in 2018 and $75,000 this year.

But starting in 2020, the authority intends to make no such payments to the city, whose finances are so precarious that it is having a financial consultant help it develop a plan to stay solvent.

"It is a big deal, to fill that gap," the city's finance director, Paul Lichtenwalter, said of the $500,000 payment.

Parking Authority's needs

The Parking Authority said it has its own financial problems, including a projected $1.2 million expenditure for maintenance and repairs at its nine parking garages in 2019. The authority also told the city it needs $415,000 to pay for on-street parking equipment and $25,000 to pay for more kiosks as the authority embraces a system in which motorists use apps or kiosks rather than traditional parking meters.

The authority's most pressing fix is for the elevator that has been out of service for several months at the authority's 33-year-old K-2 garage, at 2501 Myrtle St., near the main entrance to Saint Vincent Hospital.

The authority will have to spend as much as $250,000 to repair and modernize the elevator, the authority's executive director, Christopher Friday, told the authority's board at a special meeting on Thursday, where the board authorized Friday to develop specifications to bid the project.

The authority's board cited the elevator issue as one of many reasons the authority could no longer afford contributing money to the city, according to an Aug. 27 letter that the board president, R. Anthony Snow, M.D., wrote to the city. In an interview, Friday said the authority's capital needs, such as fixing the broken elevator, are extensive.

"This isn't some kind of posturing by the authority. They can't be left alone," Friday said of the capital projects. "It comes down to us being able to operate the business, to provide safe parking for the city."

The authority, Friday said, also wants to have enough money to update its properties to aid the city's efforts to revitalize the downtown. "We have to be sure we are prepared for what they will anticipate will happen," he said. Snow echoed that goal in the Aug. 27 letter. "As the City slates itself for unprecedented opportunity and growth, we, too, must be prepared to handle what the city will become," he wrote.

City Hall is not convinced of the Parking Authority's financial position. Top officials with the administration of Mayor Joe Schember said they would like to work out a new deal with the authority, and Winarski has taken a more aggressive approach with his call to consider dissolution of the authority.

Winarski said he is unsure whether such a move would be viable, but he said that it is worth exploring given the authority's unwillingness to send the city money in an amount similar to what was required under the municipal services agreement. Winarski also said he is puzzled by the authority's stance given that Schember, who took office in January 2018, appointed two of the members of the authority's five-member board and reappointed three others, all on March 15.

"We had a good working relationship with the authority for years," Winarski said. "I don't know what happened."

Friday, who took over as the Parking Authority's executive director in January, said Winarski's remarks surprised him.

"The conversations we have had all seemed pretty cordial," Friday said on Monday. "I think the relationship between the Parking Authority and the city is good. I am not sure why he would say that has changed."

For now, the dissolution of the authority is not part of Schember's negotiating stance, said the city's solicitor, Ed Betza.

"It is always a possibility," Betza said. "But no one has directed me to look at the legal issues."

Hoping for a deal

At the same time, City Hall is looking closely at the Parking Authority's finances, including its $5.8 million annual budget. Winarski said he is gathering information, and so did Lichtenwalter, Schember's director of finance.

Without the $500,000 from the Parking Authority, the city would have to make up the budgetary hole "in some other manner," Lichtenwalter said.

He said the city gets $900,000 to $1 million a year from the Parking Authority in revenue from parking tickets, which the authority handles. The authority keeps revenue from its 1,400 metered spaces, nine parking garages, which total 4,449 spaces, and seven surface lots, which have 503 spaces.

The Parking Authority started making the other payments to the city in 2004, when the city enacted a 15 percent parking tax. The authority's board declined to enact the tax. Instead the authority in 2004 gave the city $375,000 under a municipal services agreement and another $298,426 in lieu of real estate taxes, for a total of $673,426, according to authority records.

From 2005 through 2017, the authority gave the city $500,000 a year under municipal service agreements. The deals were put in place to compensate the city for providing fire and police protection, among other services, and in exchange for the city guaranteeing the Parking Authority's bonds to help the authority get a better financing rate.

"They do stuff for us, we do stuff for them," Lichtenwalter said of the agreement.

Friday, the Parking Authority's executive director, said the authority no longer needs the municipal services agreement to get a lower bond rate, whenever the authority decides to issue bonds for capital expenses. The authority could still get the city's bond guarantee by paying the city a debt guarantee fee, according to a 2006 city ordinance. The fee ranges from $25,000 for a bond up to $5 million and $250,000 for a bond higher than $50 million.

The most recent municipal services agreement, which covered 2013-17, also included a cash benefit for the Parking Authority. The agreement required the city to pay the authority $100,000 a year to offset the authority's enforcement expenses, according to the agreement.

The city sent the Parking Authority $100,000 in 2018, though the municipal services agreement expired in 2017, and has yet to send the authority another $100,000 this year, Lichtenwalter said.

In reaching the deals in the past, Lichtenwalter also said, the city took into account the Parking Authority's services, but also that all the Parking Authority's property is tax-exempt, and that the authority makes no payments in lieu of taxes. The authority's annual city real estate tax bill would total about $332,000, Lichtenwalter said, and he said a P.I.L.O.T. deal at 50 percent of the total bill would amount to about $167,000 a year.

The city could bring up the authority's tax exemption as the negotiations continue about any future municipal services agreements, Lichtenwalter said. The Parking Authority has its financial needs, he said, but so does the city.

Of future arrangements with the Parking Authority, Lichtenwalter said, "Hopefully, we are getting something."

Ed Palattella can be reached at 8701-1813 or by email. Follow him on Twitter at www.twitter.com/ETNpalattella.