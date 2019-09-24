PITTSBURGH — Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke will visit Pittsburgh for a labor union event Wednesday.

According to O’Rourke’s campaign, the former U.S. House member from Texas will participate in an SEIU roundtable at the University of Pittsburgh’s student union, with doors opening at 11 a.m.

O’Rourke will then hold a town hall in Schenley Plaza at 4100 Forbes Ave. Gates will open at 11:30 a.m.

Although trailing far behind in the polls to Democratic front-runners, O’Rourke has gained notoriety for his gun-control comments, especially his promise to implement an assault weapons ban and a mandatory buyback program.

O’Rourke is from El Paso, the site of a recent mass shooting at a Walmart carried out by a man with white nationalist and anti-immigrant views. The shooting left 22 people dead and 24 wounded.