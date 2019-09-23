Jason Hazelwood of Freedom has received the Pittsburgh Technical College Richard S. Caliguiri Award from the PTC School of Culinary Arts. The award is given to the top students in a graduating lass.

Hazelwood, who earned his certificate in culinary arts for baking and pastry, received the award at PTC’s summer commencement ceremony at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall in Pittsburgh.

———

The Odd Fellows Clover Lodge 348 in Ambridge presented $1,000 scholarships to five 2019 graduates of high schools in Beaver County.

The recipients are Brooke Mauldin and Zachary Ochman, both of Ambridge Area High School; Madison Duschek of Blackhawk High School; and Nathaniel Roy of South Side High School.

They received their awards in June at a dinner following the fraternal organization’s 12th annual golf scramble fundraiser at Black Hawk Golf Course in Chippewa Township. Seventy-four golfers and volunteers participated.

Selections were based on each student’s academic record, community service and two written essays.

Clover Lodge 348 was established in Beaver County more than 100 years ago and continues the organization’s efforts to educate and help those who are sick and in distress in the community.