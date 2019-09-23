Philadelphia was hardest hit of major American cities. The exhibit and a commemorative parade show how this happened.

When the influenza pandemic struck in 1918, experts estimate that 50 to 100 million people died worldwide. Philadelphia was the hardest hit major American city. Within six weeks from late September to early November, more than 12,000 city residents died and within six months, 20,000, health records show.

So many people were sickened and died that fall that Philadelphia area hospitals, funeral homes and cemeteries could not cope. There was a shortage of medical personnel since many young doctors and nurses were serving the troops fighting overseas in World War I. Volunteers who helped care for the sick and bury the dead, including retired physicians, society matrons, auto club drivers, nuns and seminarians, all did heroic jobs while putting their own lives in danger, newspaper articles from the time reported.

But, as the armistice that ended the war was signed that November, Americans celebrated the victory. Mourning the flu victims and honoring the courage of those who fought the flu on the homefront was overlooked. The Mütter Museum of the College of Physicians of Philadelphia wants to correct that. This fall, the Mütter will host its largest exhibit to mark the 101st anniversary of the 1918 flu pandemic that ravaged the city and suburbs.

In Bucks County, newspaper reports from Bristol, now housed at the Margaret R. Grundy Memorial Library in Bristol Borough, show that temporary hospitals were set up in to handle the victims. The Spruance Library in Doylestown Borough also holds newspaper reports of Central Bucks residents who were sickened or died, including a young mother from Rushland who died of influenza within two weeks of giving birth.

An artistic parade on Broad Street on Saturday evening will kick off the memorial project. It will commemorate the Liberty Loan Parade that took place on Broad Street on that same date, Sept. 28, in 1918. Then, on Oct. 17, the museum will open its exhibit, telling the history of the flu epidemic and how it affected Philadelphia. The exhibit is entitled “Spit Spreads Death.”

The Liberty Loan parade promoted the sale of bonds used to support the American troops fighting in the war. More than 200,000 Philadelphians showed up for the parade, which the city promoted despite warnings from medical personnel that it could spread the mysteriously virulent flu that had overtaken the country that year. Within days, thousands of people in Philadelphia became ill and died. The city became a ghost town as schools, churches, restaurants and bars were closed.

The commemorative parade will form at 5 p.m. and begin at 6 p.m. at Marconi Plaza in South Philadelphia and head up Broad Street to City Hall. From 8 to 10 p.m., free flu shots and other health-related activities will take place at Dilworth Plaza adjacent to City Hall.

British artistic group Blast Theory will use artistic lighting and original music by Pulitzer Prize and Grammy-winning composer David Lang and will feature the Grammy-winning Philadelphia choir, The Crossing, in the parade that will include relatives of flu victims as well as health workers and others who want to participate.

The Mütter staff said the event will provide a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for participants to become part of a Mütter exhibit as Blast Theory will create a 15-25 minute art film of the parade which will be shown as part of the exhibit.

“There is no memorial in Philadelphia to the 20,000 people who died,” said Matt Adams, co-founder of Blast Theory. “We’re inviting everyone to join this unique parade to remember what happened then and to celebrate everyone in public health who keeps us safe today.”

Lang’s original score — which includes the names of everyone who died in the city on the pandemic’s deadliest day, Oct. 12, 1918 — will be played through the cellphones of paraders.

Each parader will march in honor of one of that day’s 751 flu victims. When the victim’s name is called, the parader will pause and hold up a card with the flu victim’s name, as two of the illuminated, 20-foot-long floats pass them. For a moment, the parader is alone inside the moving walls of the glowing, white floats to remember their person and reflect on the health crisis.

The museum asks that members of the public who want to participate at no cost, should visit www.SpitSpreadsDeath.com to choose a person to walk in honor of (or they may select one on site) and learn more about the person, including age, location and occupation.

Free flu shots and refreshments will be offered after the parade at Dilworth Park.

The exhibit that will open Oct. 17 will feature digital interactives showing how the flu spread throughout the city as well as other memorabilia and photos from families affected by the flu.

“Most people think of pandemics as devastating past events that couldn’t happen today, but just look at the deadly 2018 flu season, the H1N1 pandemic of 2009, the AIDS epidemic, and the opioid abuse crisis,” said Robert D. Hicks, director of the Mütter Museum. “'Spit Spreads Death' will get Philadelphians talking about contemporary and future public health issues through the lens of this catastrophic historical event.”

Major support for "Spit Spreads Death" has been provided by The Pew Center for Arts & Heritage and the Institute of Museum and Library Services, with additional support from the Groff Family Memorial Trust and the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission.

For more information on the “Spit Spreads Death” exhibit and related activities, visit muttermuseum.org/exhibitions/going-viral-behind-the-scenes-at-a-medical-museum/.