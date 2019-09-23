The Rt Rev. Daniel G.P. Gutierrez, bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Pennsylvania, will preach and bless the confirmation of youth and adult members at the 10:15 a.m. Sept. 29 worship service held at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church.

YARDLEY — The Rt Rev. Daniel G.P. Gutierrez, bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Pennsylvania, will preach and bless the confirmation of youth and adult members at the 10:15 a.m. Sept. 29 worship service held at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church.

The outdoor event will be held under a tent located across from the church at 47 and 55 W. Afton Ave. with a block party held after the services that will include food and games provided by the church.

Gutierrez is the co-convener of Bishops United Against Gun Violence, a coalition of close to 100 Episcopal bishops coming together to explore means of reducing the levels of gun violence found in society and to advocate for policies and legislation that save lives.

For more information about the bishop, visit http://www.standrews-yardley.org/; or http://bishopsagainstgunviolence.org/.