Representatives of Public Financial Management Inc. will attend an Erie City Council study session on Thursday.

Public Financial Management Inc. is ready to deliver its latest assessment on the city of Erie’s financial health.

Consultants with the Philadelphia-based firm — which is working with the city as part of the state’s Early Intervention Program for struggling municipalities — will meet with members of Erie City Council and representatives of Mayor Joe Schember’s administration on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. during a public study session at City Hall.

Gordon Mann, PFM’s director, said the firm will "give everyone an update on our work and present our draft recommendations" related to long-term stabilization of the city’s finances.

"We’ll focus on the recommendations that address questions specifically asked in the RFP process and others we think are critical to addressing the city’s pension, debt and structural deficit problems," Mann said. "We won’t talk about every recommendation because that could be overwhelming or distracting, but we’ll hit what we think are the most important initiatives worthy of discussion."

Mann said PFM will also seek city officials’ input on the recommendations, and build that input into its final recommendations for the city, which the consulting firm plans to present later this year.

Renee Lamis, Schember’s chief of staff, said she expects PFM to present recommendations on Thursday that can help Schember’s administration prepare the city’s 2020 budget.

PFM is the city’s state-required consultant for the Early Intervention Program for financially struggling cities, which the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development oversees.

The firm is being paid $180,000 for its work, and City Council supported Schember's decision to hire PFM.

The program provides matching grants to aid municipalities in hiring experts who can help develop long-range plans to manage their finances and operations.

Mann told City Council on June 19 that flat revenues combined with growing expenditures will deplete the city’s fund balance by 2022 and lead to a $16.2 million deficit in the general fund by 2024.

That analysis is based on the status quo, not assumptions.

The firm reached that conclusion after reviewing five year’s worth of city finances, audits and union contracts, among other documents.

PFM has spent time this summer meeting individually with city department managers and employees, local business officials and neighborhood organizations as part of its work.

DCED awarded the city a $162,000 grant earlier this year that is earmarked for paying PFM. Schember’s administration applied for the money in early January. The city matched that grant with $18,000 that was included in the city’s 2019 budget specifically for an Early Intervention Program consultant.

Mann has said that PFM will develop a report with its major findings of the city’s financial standing and recommendations for corrective action, and will host at least three public meetings to present the report.

