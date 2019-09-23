From fall festivals to apple picking, fall has it all.

Today is the first day of fall, but that doesn't mean options for fun are getting sparse. Here are six things to put on your schedule for fall across the region:

1. Take your little monsters to ZooBoo at the Erie Zoo.

ZooBoo, the Erie Zoo's safe and "scary, but not too scary" event, is daily from Oct. 17-30. Hours are 6 to 9 p.m., except for Oct. 19 and 26, when it runs from 2 to 9 p.m. The zoo grounds and some of the animal exhibits will feature Halloween decorations. Participants can visit animals and trick-or-treat at stations throughout the zoo. Advance tickets are $8 per nonmember and $6 per zoo member. At the door, tickets are $9 per nonmember and $7 per member. Children under 2 are admitted for free.

2. Celebrate fall at Port Farms' Fall Harvest Festival in Waterford.

Port Farms, 2055 Stone Quarry Road, Waterford, offers hay wagon rides, an 8-acre corn maze, slide mountain, corn box, pedal carts, animal exhibits, mind-bender mazes, trike track, straw fort and more through Oct. 31. Admission on Mondays and Wednesdays is $8, Thursdays through Sundays, $12. Senior admission is $5 and kids ages 2 and younger are free. Open Mondays and Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The festival is closed Tuesdays.

3. Check out Peek’n Peak’s Fall Festival.

Take in brilliant fall foliage views at Peek’n Peak Resort near Findley Lake, New York, on Oct. 12, 13, 19 and 20 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and choose from activities like a pumpkin cannon, children’s games, petting zoo, pony rides, ski lift rides, classic car cruise-in and an annual snow sports equipment swap. Admission to the festival is free.

4. Take the family to Pumpkintown.

Mason Farms Market, 839 Peninsula Drive, offers a fall attraction called Pumpkintown that features a haunted house, corn maze, pumpkin slide, obstacle course, pumpkin jump, funhouse and more. The garden center transforms into a sea of mums, pumpkins, cornstalks and gourds. Admission is free but the purchase of tickets is required for rides and jumps. Individual ride tickets are $1 each, or purchase a ride-a-rama for $10. Food and beverages are available for purchase, including cider, caramel apples and more. Pumpkintown is open now Mondays through Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. until Oct. 31.

5. Launch pumpkins at Sisson’s Pumpkin Patch in Girard.

Enjoy a hayride, corn maze, slides, pumpkin slingshots, pedal karts, a shelled corn box, straw fort, obstacle course, logic maze and more at Sisson’s Pumpkin Patch, 11244 Springfield Road, Girard. Open from Saturday through Nov. 2 on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Cost: $8; seniors, $5; children 2 and under are free.

6. Take a haunted history tour at Union Station.

The Brewerie at Union Station, 123 W. 14th St., offers Haunted History Tours regularly through October. Tours are Wednesdays, Oct. 9, 16, 23 and 30 at 7:30 p.m., and Fridays, Oct. 11, 18, 25 and Nov. 1 at 7 and 9:30 p.m. Additional tours will be offered Monday, Oct. 28, and Tuesday, Oct. 29, at 7:30 p.m. Tours are $15 per person and last about two hours. Space is limited. Call 454-2200 for more information.

