A man told police he was robbed of his medication, bank card, food stamps and $7,600.

Erie police are investigating a reported armed robbery at an apartment building in the 600 block of East 13th Street on Thursday night.

A male resident told police that two men entered his apartment shortly after 9 p.m. Each of the suspects showed a black handgun, and their faces were covered with black masks, police said.

The resident, 54, told officers that the suspects took his medication pills, food stamps, bank card and $7,600 in cash. The resident was uninjured.

Police described the robbers as black men who were wearing black masks and black clothing. Police were attempting to retrieve surveillance video from security cameras in the neighborhood.