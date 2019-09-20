Lynn Armel: "I am here to raise hell and make a difference."

A diverse crowd of more than 200, many carrying signs focused on climate change, marched through downtown Erie just after noon Friday, stopping for a few minutes each outside the entrances to Erie City Hall and the Erie County Courthouse.

They were taking part in Climate Strike Erie, a daylong event organized by the Benedictines for Peace of Erie.

The Erie event, which began at 10 a.m. Friday, continued through the day as part of the Global Climate Strike, which included sit-ins, strikes, and marches in more than 150 countries.

"I am here to raise hell and make a difference," said Lynn Armel, who was leading chants during the early afternoon march. "We are demanding change. There is no more time left to ask."

Millions gathered in youth-led rallies around the world Friday in advance of a United Nations climate summit scheduled for Monday in New York City.

In Erie, the level of collective impatience was reflected in chants and on signs, some of them humorous, some blunt, others imploring.

One said: "I'm sure the dinosaurs thought they had time, too."

"We demand clean air, water, energy," one sign said.

"Respect our mother," another implored.

Later in the day, children from the Neighborhood Art House sang a song with the repeated lyric: "Our house is on fire."

One young woman, identified as a student at Northwest Pennsylvania Collegiate Academy, said she spoke up because she wasn't old enough to vote.

"I am here and not in school because I do not agree with what we're doing to our planet," she said as she spoke from the courthouse steps.

Makayla Alicea, a 21-year-old Erie resident and a student at Allegheny College in Meadville, was pounding a drum as she marched.

She stopped long enough for a chat with Erie Mayor Joe Schember, who was walking past.

Later, she explained she had asked the mayor whether he would support the terms of the Paris Climate Agreement, the 2016 agreement that deals with greenhouse gas emissions.

Alicea, who described Schember as "very responsive," said, "We are here to hold him accountable, all of us."

Erie Benedictine Sister Pat Lupo said she was encouraged by the turnout, especially by the number of young people in the crowd. "People can see what's happening," she said.

For some of the young people who attended Friday's event, concerns about the environment carry a sense of urgency.

"I don't sleep at night," 17-year-old Elizabeth Rybka, a student at Collegiate, said in reference to her worries about climate change and what it might mean. "A lot of other societal issues need to be fixed but we have time to fix them. We may not have the time to fix this."

Ben Lechner, a fellow Collegiate student, said, "It's hard to picture a future past the next 10 years."

Sixteen-year-old Tyler White, another Collegiate student, took his message to the stage at Perry Square Friday afternoon, urging the crowd to address both violence and climate change.

"You've got to stop all this foolishness," he said.

Tyler wasn't the only one linking the environment to other issues.

Erie NAACP President Gary Horton, who marched with a crowd that included school children, dogs on leashes, college students and the elderly, spoke about the civil rights movement and the power of marching for a cause.

"We vote with our feet," Horton said repeatedly, telling the crowd historic accounts of civil rights marches prompted by the actions of Martin Luther King Jr., Rosa Parks and others.

The same lessons, he explained, apply to the fight for climate change.

"We know that feet work," Horton said. "It's like voting. If we don't vote, we can't win. Go home and ask your parents if they are registered to vote. Challenge them to vote."

Alicea, president of the Erie County Young Democrats and an advocate of the Green New Deal, said she felt a sense of energy at Friday's event.

"This is incredible. This is empowering," she said as she walked, drum in hand, from the courthouse back to Perry Square. "We stand in solidarity."

Jim Martin can be reached at 870-1668 or by email. Follow him on Twitter at www.twitter.com/ETNMartin.