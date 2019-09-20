Toxins from harmful algal blooms are the reason for the advisories.

It's unsafe for dogs to swim at 18 waterfront locations in Erie County, 14 of them at Presque Isle State Park.

Advisories have been posted at the locations, warning people to keep their dogs out of the water because of harmful algal blooms. Water-sample testing results published Friday showed toxin levels that exceed what is considered safe for dogs near:

•Sturgeon Bay

•Beach 1 West Ext.

•Beach 2

•Beach 6

•Beach 9

•Perry Monument

•Presque Isle Marina

•Niagara Boat Launch

•Ferry slip

•Mill Road Beach

•Horseshoe Pond

•Beach 11

•Vista 3

•Boater's Beach

•Erie Yacht Club

•Grahamville Reservoir in North East Township

•Shades Beach in Harborcreek Township

•Avonia Beach in Fairview Township

The thresholds for dogs are lower than what is considered unsafe for humans because dogs tend to drink water when they swim. Ingesting water infected with these toxins can cause gastrointestinal illness in dogs that can be life-threatening in some cases.

The Regional Science Consortium at Presque Isle tests water samples taken from 20 Erie County locations for the blooms. These locations include sites throughout Erie County where public swimming is permitted, not just at Presque Isle.

The advisories will remain in effect until subsequent tests show the toxins have declined to a safe level.