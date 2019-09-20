AMBRIDGE — A borough man is charged with burglary and theft after a break-in at a local MetroPCS store after hours.

Police say Albert Couplin, 45, of 280 14th St. illegally entered the MetroPCS at 542 Merchant St., where he worked, and stole cash in the early morning of April 27. Police did not say how much money Couplin took.

Officers were dispatched to the MetroPCS after someone called to report a broken front door and a brick lying inside. They noticed muddy boot prints leading to the rear of the store.

Video surveillance showed a male in a hooded sweatshirt throw a brick, head to the back of the store and open a mini refrigerator. The perpetrator then left with something in his hand.

Another employee said she put register cash in the mini-refrigerator freezer to keep it safe. She said her associate, Couplin, fit the description depicted in the video.

The suspect faces one count each of burglary, theft and criminal mischief. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 8.