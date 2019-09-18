Jurors will resume deliberating in the slaying when they return on Thursday.

Luis Rodriguez told police that he took a gun to his girlfriend’s workplace on Nov. 24 because she'd been laughing at him and sending him text messages that said "LOL," or laughing out loud.

He did not dispute at his homicide trial Wednesday that he went on to shoot his girlfriend, 25-year-old Alicia Stalheim, and her coworker at the Pizza Hut where they were working that day. In his testimony, Rodriguez told jurors that he was intoxicated and did not intend to kill Stalheim.

A jury will return on Thursday morning to decide if they believe his version of events. The panel deliberated for an hour and a half on Wednesday before Erie County Judge Joseph M. Walsh dismissed them for the day at 5:30 p.m. They are to reconvene at 9 a.m. on Thursday.

Rodriguez claimed in his testimony that he had 12 or 13 beers on the day of the shooting. Intoxication can be used as a defense to first-degree murder because the charge requires a specific intent to kill.

Rodriguez's court-appointed lawyer, Alison Scarpitti, told jurors that the crime did not add up.

"These are not the actions of a cold-blooded killer who has planned this out," she told jurors during her 20-minute closing argument. "These are the actions of someone who was overcome with emotion, who'd been drinking."

Scarpitti argued that Rodriguez is guilty of homicide, but not first-degree murder. If Rodriguez is found guilty of third-degree murder, or an unpremeditated killing with malice, he would face a maximum of 20 to 40 years in state prison on that charge.

But Chief Deputy District Attorney Erin Connelly told jurors that the crime fit the classic definition of premeditated murder — the evidence showed that Rodriguez went to Stalheim's house to retrieve his handgun before the shooting and that he lay in wait for Stalheim in parking lots near the Pizza Hut before the attack.

"He went there with the intent to kill," Connelly said during her 40-minute closing argument.

The jury must decide whether to convict Rodriguez of first- or third-degree murder and whether Rodriguez is guilty of attempted murder, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and other charges. A first-degree murder conviction would carry a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.

Under Scarpitti's questioning, Rodriguez said he did not know what led to the shooting at the Pizza Hut at 2007 E. 38th St.

"That's the question I'm trying to answer to myself every day," he said through a Spanish translator. "I lost control and I shot her."

Scarpitti told jurors that Rodriguez became angry after a text exchange with Stalheim, his girlfriend of about two years. He also admitted to shooting Stalheim's coworker, 27-year-old Ashleigh Fuhrman, in the shoulder as she tried to escape from the restaurant. Fuhrman survived the shooting.

In a later interview with police, Rodriguez told investigators that he took a gun to the Pizza Hut because Stalheim had texted him "LOL," or "laughing out loud."

"He believed she was laughing at him, that she was treating him badly," Erie Police Detective Sgt. Michael Hertel testified earlier on Wednesday.

"He doesn't want to be laughed at," Connelly told jurors in her closing argument.

