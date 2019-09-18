CHIPPEWA TWP. — State Rep. Jim Marshall will host a senior expo Sept. 27 that will offer flu shots and free health screenings.

The expo for those 60 and older will be from 10 a.m. to noon at the Community Life Center, 2545 Darlington Road in Chippewa Township.

Marshall, R-14, Big Beaver, will have about 45 vendors participating with information on local, state and national services.

Also, flu shots will be available to those with insurance and screenings on blood pressure. Glaucoma and ultrasound leg veins will be offered.

Drinks and a light lunch will be served.

No advance registration is required. For more information, call Marshall’s office at 724-847-1352 or visit www.RepMarshall.com.