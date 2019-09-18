NeoTherma Oncology might collaborate with UPMC on "first in human" trials for a new version of the late John Kanzius' cancer-fighting machine.

The Kansas-based company that owns the patent rights to the late John Kanzius' cancer-fighting device might soon collaborate with UPMC on human trials for a new version of the Millcreek Township inventor's generator.

NeoTherma Oncology discussed the clinical trials earlier this year with UPMC officials and researchers in Pittsburgh, UPMC Hamot President David Gibbons said. Those talks are continuing.

"UPMC is in active dialogue with NeoTherma right now about collaborating to provide 'first in human' trials," Gibbons said. "The time and location, whether it will happen in Erie, is still to be determined."

NeoTherma has announced on its website that the new version of Kanzius' Noninvasive Radiowave Cancer Device, called VectRx, was designated as a breakthrough device by the Food & Drug Administration. The company plans to begin human trials in late 2019.

NeoTherma officials have not returned repeated phone calls and email messages seeking comment.

"We are still working through all the regulations," Gibbons said. "I'd conservatively say we are probably at least three to six months away (from human trials)."

VectRx uses directed radio waves to heat tumors to a temperature of 107.6 degrees. It doesn't destroy the tumors but research has shown that heating tumor cells allows radiation and chemotherapy drugs to work in lower doses, NeoTherma said on its website.

The device can be used in conjunction with an MRI so that technicians can monitor the temperature of the tumor and surrounding organs. Human trials are planned to begin on people with pancreatic cancer but could later expand to those with cancers of the liver or other abdominal organs, NeoTherma said.

Mark Neidig, who served as executive director of the Kanzius Cancer Research Foundation until it disbanded in 2014 after reaching its $10 million fundraising goal, returned to Erie in July to meet with Erie Community Foundation officials. The Erie Community Foundation oversees a fund of nearly $800,000 that remains from money raised by the Kanzius Foundation.

Money from that fund was earmarked to cover patient-related costs for human trials on the Kanzius device. If no human trials were established by July 2019, the money was directed to go for cancer research and support in Erie.

Mike Batchelor, the foundation's president, said Neidig asked if the foundation would give the money to NeoTherma. Neidig, an independent business consultant who has done work for NeoTherma, said in a text message that he only asked the foundation to extend the July 2019 deadline.

"I made Mike aware that NeoTherma has been conducting due diligence for the past three months (prior to July) with UPMC, including discussions with three lead researchers to conduct 'first in human' trials," Neidig said. "I asked to go to Erie and was not paid for the trip. I requested the meeting with (the foundation) because I continue to believe in John's dream and I want to see it through."

The foundation declined Neidig's request and its board voted Friday to allocate the money to UPMC's Magee-Womens Research Institute, which recently announced it was expanding to Erie.

The money will cover start-up costs for the institute's Erie location, Gibbons said.

